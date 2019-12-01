Whanganui's former White Fern Jessica Watkin was in sensational form for her Central Districts Hinds team after blasting 158 in 124 balls against the Wellington Blaze at Karori Park today.

In the fourth round game of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Watkin opened the innings and hit 17 boundaries and three sixes, sharing in a record women's domestic partnership of 216 with fellow opener Natalie Dodd (75).

Watkin and Dodd's innings easily surpassed the 199 set by an Otago pair way back in the 2004-05 season.

The two Hinds players had been among the first eight women to receive a Development Contract from NZ Cricket, and could well be in the form that gets both former White Ferns back in the national selectors sights.

After Dodd's dismissal, Watkin carried on until the final over with captain Anlo van Deventer (22 not out) before finally being caught out, as the Hinds raised a massive 260-3 from their 40 overs.

In reply, Wellington had reached 16-0 near the end of the third over when rain saw them leave the field.

The Hinds had beaten the Blaze by 44 runs in their third round match at Karori Park on Saturday.

Watkin scored 35 from 26 balls as part of an 65-run opening stand with Dodd, who went on to make another 75 and anchor her team's 217-9 innings.

Fellow Whanganui players Kerry Tomlinson and Esther Lanser were dismissed cheaply.

In reply, Wellington were bowled out for 173 in the 43rd over, with Watkin again stepping up as she took 3-28 from her 10 overs of spin, while combining with wicketkeeper Dodd yet again to get the run out for Wellington's final wicket.