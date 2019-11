Whanganui's Ben Smith scored 23 from 34 balls as part of the Central Stags 285/7 in their Ford Trophy game against Northern Districts on the Lincoln Oval today.

Northern Districts went on to win by six wickets, reaching 289/4 with 11 balls remaining.

Meanwhile, Jessica Watkin, Esther Lanser and Kerry Tomlinson are all in the CD Hinds team that will take on Wellington at Karori Park in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield games tomorrow and Sunday.