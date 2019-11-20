The center of attention for New Zealand greyhound racing settles firmly on the Hatrick Raceway for the next three Friday evenings, as greyhounds from throughout the country converges at the venue.

Next Friday evening sees the running of heats for two Group races over the 520m and 305m distances.

Owing to that, there are numerous visiting chasers contesting races tomorrow, while they check out Hatrick in preparation for next week's big-ticket heats.

The open class 520m event (Race 10) is a ripper of a line up.

A sound post-race podium case can be built for all runners contesting it.

The Lisa Cole-trained pair Bigtime Bruno and Bigtime Brody were bold when delivering their respective 520m and 457m last start wins, while kennelmate Bigtime Izzy has drawn nicely in trap one.

Two Canterbury chasers line up here with Dyna Varsity for Craig Roberts as well as the Dave and Jean Fahey-trained Go Vegas, both bringing strong last start Addington 520m wins north with them.

The two northern-prepared contenders are also last start race winners and both hold stake earning claims here.

Karen Walsh is bringing her strong chaser Thrilling Amigo south, as are Jared Udy and Denise Cottam with Kiwi Gal, who was bold when winning over 527m at Manukau last Sunday.

The short course speed merchants will contest three 305m sprints tomorrow evening.

The resilient Sir Duggie set up the pace, then was run down late in his 305m dash last Friday.

He can nail his 56th career win here for Cole (Race 5).

Kennelmates Bigtime Shine and Bigtime Pearl can make their presence felt in this dash.

Adding interest here is the track debut sprint for Opawa Vinny, who arrives here for the Fahey's after his slick 16.98s Addington 295m win last week.

Udy and Cottam will load away their proven sprinter Blitz 'Em Rene into the ace trap.

Race 7 will see Cole box away her 17.57s Friday winner Big Time Frosty into the five trap.

Kennelmate Cheese And Chalk has drawn to feature from trap two.

Steve and Bonnie Evans are travelling up from Christchurch with a big team of greyhounds and included is their last 17.28s Addington 295m winner Goldstar Trooper, while the claims of the Udy and Cottam-trained Kiwi Boy cannot be lightly dismissed.

All eyes will be firmly focused on last week's Addington Group 1 $35,000 Galaxy Sprint winner Buddy Boom, in the Race 9 dash for Udy and Cottam.

He's making his Hatrick debut.

Both the Cole-mentored sprinters Trojan Hoarse and Bigtime Kiss contested the Galaxy Sprint final and both must be considered back here.

Super Over Drama is a sharp Evans-trained sprinter who has drawn ideally in trap one.