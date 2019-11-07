The two opening meetings of the season at Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway have featured some sizzling racing.

And with warm temperatures forecast for Whanganui on Sunday, there's no reason not to expect another night of hot speedway action.

Once again, the Superstocks will provide top billing, ahead of the Elite Mechanical New Zealand Superstock Championship in early January.

Entries for the championship close on November 29, and already a quality field is being assembled.

A number of entrants will be at Oceanview tomorrow night to test their set-ups.

The Wellington trio of Shane Davis (7W), Ethan Levien (5W) and Keegan Levien (46W) will be on hand, while Nelson drivers Brett Nicholls (48N) and Alex Hill (95N) are also expected.

The father and daughter combination of Graeme Barr (32P) and Rebecca Barr (34P) are here, along with Todd O'Donnell (69P), Bruce Williams (41M) and Matthew Picard (307S).

Also expected are Scott Miers (8P) and his son Jack (88P).

Jack Miers missed last season due to a back injury suffered while mountain-biking, but has returned to the track this season and already shown plenty of pace.

Carl Burns (25V) has been the pick of the local drivers so far, consistently finishing races in the Top 10, to be third in overall points after two meetings.

Carl Burns (25V) shreds a rear tyre in racing last Saturday evening.

SS Motorsport teammates Shaun Smith (53V) and Max Holloway (81V) have shown glimpses of form, as has former Wanganui Stockcar and Speedway Club president Daryl James (52V).

After suffering damage from a first turn incident last Saturday night, Scott Duncan (23V) is expected to miss tomorrow's action, but veteran tank driver Kerry Podjursky (56V) should make his first start of the season.

The Stockcar class has provided plenty of action to date, with Dion Mooney (6V) being the dominant driver so far.

However Mooney's son Kaelin (26V) has improved with every race, and finished ahead of his father in the Stockcar feature race last Saturday.

Long-time racers Blair Lockett (89V) and former 1NZ Gerry Linklater (98V) have had their moments, while class newcomers Jason Pointon (71V) and Jack Purcell (5V) have been consistently accumulating points.

Blair Reeves-Smith (212V) was the big improver last Saturday night, with Top 6 finishes in all his four races, including a second placing behind Dion Mooney in the Grand Slam.

Youth and Adult Ministocks and Production Saloons complete the 20-race programme.

The pit gates open at 4pm, public gates at 5.30pm, and racing gets underway from 7pm.