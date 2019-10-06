Wanganui had to settle for a fourth place finish as hosts of the 2019 Under 15 Boys National Championship tournament after a heavy 8-2 loss to South Canterbury in the playoffs on Saturday at McDonalds Hockey Stadium.

Having just lost their semifinal to Wellington 5-4 on Friday, Wanganui found themselves down 1-0 in just 60 seconds in the playoff for third, with Cooper Mason getting the first of what would eventually be a hat trick of goals.

Ratunui Latus got a reply from a penalty corner to tie the scores, but Cooper and Ryan Caldwell, who finished with a double, scored the next three goals between them.

Carter Hobbs replied for Wanganui with a field goal to keep hope alive at 4-2 by halftime, but South Canterbury immediately started the second stanza with another goal inside of a minute, before finding the wood steadily in the 44th and 48th minutes, along with their final goal four minutes from fulltime.

There was one yellow card and three greens in the match.

The championship was won by Canterbury, who defeated Wellington 2-1 in the final.

Having known success in this tournament before, as young coach Connor Hoskin had previously won it, Wanganui had a good start in the round robin, including beating Wellington 2-1, while they defeated Hawke's Bay 4-2 in the quarterfinals.

Latus finished as top goal scorer with seven, while Hobbs and Ben Skedgwell got six each.

Having been disappointed to have already dropped out of podium contention after losing their Under 15 Girls National Championship quarterfinal in a penalty shootout with Central Otago, Wanganui rebounded by finishing in the highest place possible for them of fifth in Nelson.

After hammering Hawke's Bay 5-0 on Friday, Wanganui won the playoff for fifth against Marlborough 2-1.

Marlborough struck first with an 11th minute field goal from Grace Calder, but Wanganui levelled in the 21st through Amelia McKay.

No goals were scored in the remainder of the half and then with just three minutes left in the match, Wanganui were likely dreading the possibility of another penalty shootout.

They insured that didn't happen, as Maggie Jones converted a penalty corner with two minutes left to win the game.

The victory meant the Jan Dixon-coached team had won five of their six games at the tournament.

Jones was the top goal scorer with six, followed by McKay with four.

Canterbury won the tournament, beating South Canterbury 1-0 in the final.