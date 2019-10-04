It was a tough finish to the Hurricanes Under 16 tournament for Ag Challenge Wanganui U16, beaten 26-3 by Hawke's Bay Development in Gisborne yesterday.

After beating East Coast 45-0 on Monday, Wanganui played home team Poverty Bay in a friendly game on Tuesday, beaten 26-10.

Wellington won both grades in Gisborne, as the top side claimed the Don Broughton Shield for Division A by beating Hawke's Bay in the final, while Wellington Development won the Saracens Cup by overcoming Poverty Bay in the Division B final, Wanganui's grade.