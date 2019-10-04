There are a couple of late changes to the Steelform Wanganui team to play King Country at Cooks Gardens tomorrow afternoon.

Initially in the starting lineup, lock Peter-Travis Hay-Horton is now bracketed on the bench with Ranato Tikoisolomone, while Josh Lane regains his starting position from last week against North Otago.

Joe Edwards returns to the squad as the reserve hooker ahead of Dylan Gallien, while Troy Brown remains the backs reserve after initially being bracketed with Cameron Davies.

Meanwhile, Whanganui Māori have had to pull out of this weekend's Te Tini a Maui tournament due to lack of numbers, to follow up postponing last weekend's Miki Haddon Memorial taonga game with Manawatu Māori.

The Central Maori rugby tournament was moved this season to October from its previous scheduling in February or March.

The team Wanganui team is:

Wanganui 1. Kamipeli Latu; 2. Roman Tutauha; 3. Gabriel Hakaraia; 4. Sam Madams; 5. Josh Lane; 6. Campbell Hart (c); 7. Jamie Hughes; 8. Ezra Meleisea; 9. Lindsay Horrocks; 10. Dane Whale; 11. Shai Wiperi; 12. Penijamini Nabainivalu; 13. Amos Pogia; 14. Vereniki Tikoisolomone; 15. Nick Harding.

Reserves - Forwards: 16. Joe Edwards; 17. Raymond Salu; 18. Peter Travis Hay-Horton/Ranato Tikoisolomone; 19. Angus Middleton. Backs: 20. Ethan Robinson; 21. Troy Brown; 22. Karl Pascoe.