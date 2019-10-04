The Wanganui boys team could not hold back a late comeback by Wellington with a tough 5-4 loss in the semifinals of the Under 15 National Hockey Championship in Gonville today.

In a gripping match at McDonalds Hockey Stadium, Wanganui went up 2-0 with goals in the 12th and 21st minute by Ben Skedgwell, the first coming from a one vs one opportunity with the keeper, the second being awarded after the referees conferred following a scramble in the goal mouth.

Wellington had slightly the better of territory and possession before the home side's goals, and the deficit galvanised them into action as they executed two penalty corners back-to-back in the 24th and 26th minutes.

Aryan Vallabh scored through a drag flick and Jude Anderson provided the perfect deflection for a hard hit pass.

The Wanganui defenders come charging out to defend another penalty corner.

Ratunui Latus had a strong first half for Wanganui on the wing, looking to create opportunities for Skedgwell and others.

Fletcher Wilks scoring from another penalty corner chance saw Wellington take the lead in the 38th minute.

Yet it appeared Wanganui was heading to the final when Skedgwell got his hat trick with another field goal in the 42nd minute, before Latus put them ahead with just nine minutes left with a field goal of his own.

But like in the first half, Wellington had the composure to get rapid back-to-back goals, and it was their captain who led the way as Oliver Bowman again converted from the set piece with another penalty corner in the 55th minute, and just 60 seconds later he was on the end of a field goal for the matchwinner.

Even having to finish the last two minutes a man down with Pacey Johnston getting a yellow card did not stop Wellington from hanging on to make tomorrow's final.

Madi Doble whacks the ball for Wanganui at the girls national championship in Nelson.

There was also disappointment for the Wanganui Under 15 girls team after they were eliminated from title contention after a penalty 3-1 penalty shootout with Central Otago in their national championship quarterfinal in Nelson on Thursday.

Wanganui had led the game with Maggie Jones scoring a field goal in the 7th minute, before Central Otago struck back with penalty corners in the 17th and 26th minutes.

Wanganui equalised with the only goal of the second half when Alison Parata converted a penalty corner in the 46th minute.

In the penalty shootout, Gretal Murphy converted the first attempt for Wanganui for 1-1, but the next three all missed, while Central Otago converted their second and fifth attempts to take the win.

Wanganui rebounded today with a 5-0 hammering of Hawke's Bay.

Jones scored a hat trick of first half field goals, while captain Charlotte Baker also scored in the first half for a big 4-0 advantage.

Parata got the only goal of the second half to complete the shutout.

Wanganui will now playoff for fifth tomorrow against Marlborough at 12.30pm, the same time as the boys playoff for third in Gonville.