29th ARANUI PRIMARY INTERSCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
At Aranui School on Tuesday, September 17. There were over 30 schools represented and 518 children ran the four races.
Results:
JUNIOR GIRLS CHAMPION — 9 YEARS AND UNDER GIRLS
1st Ally Lockhead (Ohakune School)
2nd Amelia Allardice (St Johns Hill School)
3rd Phoebe Rickard (St Johns Hill)
JUNIOR BOYS CHAMPION — 9 YEARS AND UNDER BOYS
1st Max Darbyshire (St Marys School)
2nd Ryan Bremner (Hunterville School)
3rd James Flower (Ohakune)
SENIOR GIRLS CHAMPION — 10 YEARS AND OVER GIRLS
1st Charlie Cook (Hunterville)
2nd Hannah Byam (St Georges School)
3rd Grace Darbyshire (St Marys)
SENIOR BOYS CHAMPION — 10 YEARS AND OVER BOYS
1st Hamish Cranstone (Huntley School)
2nd Kaleb Compton (Westmere School)
3rd Maks Reitsma (Fordell School)
BOOTH FAMILY CUP — JUNIOR GIRLS 2 — TO-COUNT CUP
St Johns Hill School
TIMMS ENGRAVERS — JUNIOR BOYS 2 — TO-COUNT CUP
Ohakune School
KITCHEN CONTOURS — SENIOR GIRLS 2-TO-COUNT CUP
Hunterville School
LAMBERTS BUSINESS SUPPLIES — SENIOR BOYS 2 — TO-COUNT CUP
Westmere School
PRINCIPAL'S CUP — BEST TEAM PERFORMANCE SCHOOL WITH LESS THAN 75
CHILDREN
Brunswick School
BRETONS GARAGE — TWO TO COUNT TEAM CUP
Westmere School
ANDERSON'S FOR MEN — TEAM CUP
St Johns Hill School