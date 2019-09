Jubilee Stadium hosted two exciting matchups on Saturday as the West Coast Bombers hosted two guest teams in women's competition while their own development team was in action.

First up in the 'Double Trouble' event, the Levin Whenua Fatales took on Moana & Friends from Tauranga, and after a close game Moana pulled away to win 126-109.

Home team 'The Stealth Bombers' then faced the Huka Dolls, putting on some of the club's newer players, and they comfortably prevailed 170-100.