There have been some late changes to the Steelform Wanganui lineup for tomorrow's crucial Mitre 10 Heartland Championship game with Meads Cup champions Thames Valley at Cooks Gardens.

After starting at lock last weekend against Wairarapa Bush without playing the preseason rep games, Peter Travis Hay-Horton has been unwell and is now bracketed with Jack Hodges on the reserve bench.

In a surprise, original lock Josh Lane will make his comeback.

Lane was sidelined following the win over the Wellington Development XV on August 21 with a knee injury initially expected to take 4-6 weeks recovery time.

Of the players bracketed before Thursday night training, Gabriel Hakaraia will start at prop with Wiremu Cottrell moving to the bench, ahead of Raymond Salu.

Cameron Davies has been preferred for the reserve halfback spot ahead of Kahl Elers-Green, and will be making his first class rugby debut if he comes off the bench.

There are no reported changes to the Thames Valley team.

Kickoff is 2.30pm.

The Wanganui team is

1. Gabriel Hakaraia; 2. Roman Tutauha (c); 3. Kamipeli Latu; 4. Sam Madams; 5. Josh Lane; 6. Samu Kubunavanua; 7. Jamie Hughes; 8. Bryn Hudson; 9. Tyler Rogers-Holden; 10. Dane Whale; 11. Tom Symes; 12. Ethan Robinson; 13. Shai Wiperi; 14. Vereniki Tikoisolomone; 15. Nick Harding.

Reserves — Forwards: 16. Joe Edwards; 17. Wiremu Cottrell; 18. Jack Hodges/Peter Travis Hay-Horton; 19. Ranato Tikoisolomone; 20. Chris Breuer.

Backs: 21. Cameron Davies; 22. Josaia Bogileka.