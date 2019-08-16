It will be a two-horse race for local bragging rights in the Lotto Federation League over possibly these final two weekends of play, between GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic and Versatile Wanganui City FC.

Both the Wembley Park clubs have now had their last bye weekends of the season and are coming off recent losses, although City's 4-1 capitulation to Red Sox at home last Saturday was more galling than Athletic's narrow 1-0 away defeat to confirmed season runnersup Napier Marist a fortnight ago.

Table neighbours, City (5-4-5) sit two points behind Athletic (6-3-5), while having a differential only one

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.