Wanganui Boys & Girls Gym Club members Sienna Gilmore and Kayla Yum have qualified to compete in national gymnastics championships, being held in Auckland in October.

Gilmore, 10 and Yum, 13, qualified as part of the Whanganui Manawatu Step 5 team, having attended competitions around the lower North Island.

Head coach Kelly Taylor-Ward said Gilmore's results included a sixth overall placing at Wellington Open and a first overall in Day 2 of the Palmerston North Senior championships in the Step 5, 11-years-and-under division.

Yum results include a personal best and third overall at the Waitara Open last weekend in the Step 5, 12-and-over division.

Yum's favourite apparatus is the uneven bars, while Gilmore's favourite apparatus is the balance beam.

"They both say that the best part of being a gymnast is learning new skills and travelling to competitions with their teammates," said Taylor-Ward.

The girls will be joined by two Step 5 gymnasts from Palmerston North, as well as their coach, when they compete at the National championships.

"Their families would like to thank Gilmore Homes for their generous sponsorship of the gymnasts to help offset entry, uniform, travel and accommodation costs," said Taylor-Ward.