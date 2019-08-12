Horowhenua RC's Bruce Tate finally got on the top of the podium at the Blinkhorne & Carroll Whanganui Winter Series, as he and MEM2x partner Kevin Horan had the best prognostic time on the river on Sunday morning.

The fourth round of the monthly series saw a turnout of 31 boat entries, the second largest field for 2019, tackling the 8km course.

Tate had entered the previous two races in June and July as a singles competitor and came in third place both times.

This time, he and Horan completed the course in 30m 13.66s, which was 92.19 per cent prognostic of the record time for their division, the highest of the morning.

Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club members dominated the rest of the Top 5, all with prognostic percentages in the high 80 per cent range.

As a Senior M2x crew, Jack Pringle and Luke Watts completed the course in 29m 26.50s, with was 89.67 per cent prognostic.

Third place went to AWRC's Under 15 boys crew of Michael Sturdee, James Clear, Boogie Barritt, Chris Sandlant and cox Campbell Monk, who with a 30m 48.12s time reached 87.44 per cent prognostic.

After teaming with her mother Philippa Baker-Hogan to win the July race, Grace Hogan got in a composite boat with her Whanganui Collegiate brother Blake Hogan to get an 87 per cent prognostic from their 32m 1.86s time.

Rounding out the Top 5 was the AWRC crew of Zeah Brewer, Jaimee Bridger, Riley Frecklington, Feyth Hogan, Georgina Ross, Kat Fleming, Messina Su'a, Nikita McCarten and cox Dom Benfell, with a 86.92 per cent from a 30m 59.18s time.

The next race of the series will be on September 8.