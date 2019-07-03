It was just the tip of the bow ball, if that, which prevented the Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club's coxless four from advancing to the second round of the Wyfold Challenge Cup on the River Thames in the early hours of this morning, NZ time.

Luke Watts, Tom Monaghan, Hamish Maxwell and Hugh Pawson have travelled north to compete for the cup at the prestigious Henley Royal Regatta, held on the Thames beside the town of Henley-on-Thames and in front of English nobility.

Having been named among the 32 crews who went straight to the main regatta, rather than having a qualifying race last Friday, AWRC were drawn for their first two-boat race against a very strong London Rowing Club crew, on their home water.

The distance for the course is 2112m, which is 112m longer than the standard Olympic Games distance.

Advertisement

As seen from the photos above, at the finishline AWRC's final stroke pulled them right up with LRC to the point where the winner could not be determined with the naked eye.

In the end, the decision was to give the win to LRC.

"Was under review for over one hour after the race had finished, and came down to a matter of opinion as the technology had failed to show a definitive winner," said a disappointed Watts.

"Close to the fastest time ever raced on the Wyfold Challenge Cup."

The Henley Royal Regatta continues with other events and has Whanganui rowers involved as the NZ Elite crews are competing, officially representing the Waiariki Rowing Club.

Chris Harris is in the Double Sculls Challenge with team mate John Storey, while Kerri Gowler teams with Grace Prendergast, fresh off their coxless pairs gold at World Cup 2 in Poland, for the Hambleden Pairs Challenge Cup.

Sister Jackie Gowler is part of the NZ Women's Eight crew who will enter the Remenham Challenge Cup.