Air Chathams Wanganui allrounder and Central Districts A representative Akash Gill is in some illustrious company after being named in the Edmonton Royals team to play the second Global T20 Canada tournament in late July and early August.

The six team competiton, being held after the World Cup, contains some of the top names in the sport.

Gill's team mates will include Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson and fellow international Jimmy Neesham, along with South African captain Faf du Plessis.

Gill, who represented Canada at the Under 19 World Cup, will then return to Whanganui after the Twenty20 tournament to prepare for the 2019-20 season.