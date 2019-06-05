Whanganui's Taliah Pollero was runnerup in the Overall Female division of the 2019 NZ Sport Stacking Open Championships, which were held in Wellington on Sunday.

The tournament saw competitors ranging from ages eight to 58 gather from all over the North Island to compete in six disciplines – three individual, two doubles, and one relay.

In her race to stack up and then bring back down her configuration of cups, Pollero completed the task in 16.114s, which was ahead of nine other competitors in her grade but well behind the winner in Auckland's Sarina Wang, who smashed it in 10.523s.

Wang's time was quick enough to get her third overall in the combined male and female category, with the rest of the Top 5 being males, as the fastest time of the day was Wellington's Nathan Carter (9.235s).

Advertisement

Coming fourth and fifth in the female division were Whanganui's Grace Harper (17.163s) and Kyah Chant (18.879s).

It is more than likely some national records were broken at the Northland Memorial Community Centre, but the video footage and results have to be verified in the United States to confirm them.

Pollero also teamed with Whanganui's Marina Cosford to come 11th in the Doubles Overall event with a 13.443s, with the title unsurprisingly won by Carter and Wang (7.680s).

Cosford was in the North Island Medley that came third in the Timed 3-6-3 Relay Overall, out of six teams, while Pollero, Harper and Chant were part of the The Turtles team who were fourth.

A St Mary's pupil, Pollero had won the novice division at the National Sport Stacking Championships in September last year, which was held on home turf at Cullinane College.