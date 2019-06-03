Assassins Muay Thai prospect Swade Wallace continued his winning way with a points decision victory at the Ludus Magnus fight night in Auckland on Saturday.

Wallace took the fight on only a week's notice.

Although giving up a height and reach disadvantage to his opponent, Wallace pressed the action for most of the three round fight, scoring with body shots and some torrid hooks.

Club mate Alysha Makatea was not as fortunate in her short-notice fight, losing the decision.

She started the bout in head gear but took it off for the last two rounds.

Trainer Kyle Gallacher said he was very proud of both Assassins, as they knew nothing about their opponents leading into the bouts.