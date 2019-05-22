A smart game plan led St Johns Club Whanganui Metro to a clinical 29-10 victory over MURFC Massey Ag XV in Palmerston North on Saturday.

Metro adapted to the windy conditions well, often finding space kicking into the corners behind their opponents and holding their own during set piece play.

It marked a massive turnaround for the men in blue and white who were blown away in the second half against Feilding Yellow almost two weeks ago.

Mark Cosford said he and co-coach Russell Gedye were really happy with the performance.

"The boys put a much better performance in on the weekend and brought a lot more intensity into the breakdown," Cosford said.

"Feilding Yellow are another level above other teams at the moment and for us to get up to that level is our next target."

Saturday was the final weekend of round one in the Manawatū Colts rugby competition and the win left Metro sitting third on the ladder.

They are tied on points with MURFC Varsity White, who they will take on at Massey in Palmerston North this Saturday, kicking off at 1pm.

Cosford said Varsity White have a strong team all around, but two players in particular - their first five-eighth and their No 8 - will need to be shut down.

"We let the boys know that's who we've got to isolate. We've got to keep them under wraps and not let them have a free run," he said.

"We beat them in the first game at the beginning of the season, but their first five-eighth got injured in the first five minutes which helped our cause."

Metro beat Varsity White 26-17 in Whanganui that time on March 30.