It was not a pleasant day for it, but the Wanganui Golf Club decided their champions at the Belmont Links on Saturday

Teeing off at 8.30am, the Men's and Women's Senior finals experianced wind, rain, and some bitterley cold temperatures.

In the Women's final, defending champion Tara Raj continued her domination off her +2 handicap, going out of reach of Ladies Club captain Carron Thompson.

However, the Men's Senior final had to play out to 36 holes after a great battle, with Jason Hulme getting up to win the title over Justin Newland.

Advertisement

Other results

Bronze 2 Women: Lyn Hussey. Bronze 1 Women: Pat Follows. Men's C Grade: R Southee. Men's Junior: S Robinson. Men's Intermediate: K Saunders.