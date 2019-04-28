It was another season done and dusted for Bowls Wanganui Inc as the organisation held its end of year tournament and prizegiving on Saturday.

The awards recognised the various champions and top achievers for the 2018-19 season, of which the high water mark was Aramoho Bowling Club's Gavin Scrivener getting a share of a national title.

In March, Scrivener teamed with Dean Elgar, Bruce Hall and Neil Candy to win the Summerset Bowls NZ Men's Championship Fours in Wellington.

He was also in the Bowls NZ North Island team that defeated South Island, while locally, Scrivener accumulated enough points throughout the season to comfortably retain his Harvey Marble Male Player of the Year crown.

In other men's results, the Aramoho Bowls3Five Interclub team managed to get down to the last eight in the national competition.

Representative bowls saw the Bowls Wanganui Senior Men's team finish runnerup in the regional Arnott Shield competition, while the Academy Men were also second in the Duckett Trophy.

The Senior Men were down in the pack after coming sixth at the Hexagonal regional tournament, while they finished fifth to be eliminated in their section at the National Intercentre.

In the 8-year and under Hexagonal, the Wanganui Men finished sixth, while the Men's Masters team were sixth in their annual Hexagonal in Palmerston North.

For the women's results, the Player of the Year crown was retain by Wanganui Bowling Club's Dianne Patterson, again by a narrow margin over club mate Lesley Bourke.

The high water mark was achieved by Aramoho Bowling Club's Reen Stratford, who teamed with Linda Ralph to come runnerup in the Summerset Bowls NZ Women's Championship Pairs.

There were some good representative results as the Senior Women won the regional Tri Series, while the Academy team came second in their version.

The Senior Women were third in the Quad Series, while the Academy were second in the lower tier

In the Hexagonal tournament, the Senior Women were sixth, with Wanganui came fifth in the 8-year & Under Hexagonal.

Similar to the men, at the National Intercentre competition the Wanganui Women were fifth in the section and eliminated.

The Women's Masters team came second in their annual Hexagonal, at the Hutt Bowling Club.

Overall, once again it was Aramoho Bowling Club retaining the Bevan Tasker Shield as top club for centre.

Bowls Wanganui Inc

Trophy Winners 2018/19 Season

Men's Events

Open – Singles (Hutchins Memorial Cup): Gavin Scrivener (Aramoho); Runner-up: Clint Park (Wanganui). Pairs (Des Stead Cups): Bruce Winterburn (s), Shane Broderson (Durie Hill); Runners-up: Keith Slight (s), Gavin Scrivener (Aramoho). Triples (L Carthy Cup): Sean Johnson (s), Keith Slight, Kevin Coombe (Aramoho); Runners-up: Phil Corney (s), Gavin Scrivener, Selwyn Prescott (Aramoho); Fours (R P London Cup): Clint Park (s), Ray Park, Bernard Anderson, Alan Dickson (Wanganui); Runners-up: Phil Corney (s), Gavin Scrivener, Selwyn Prescott, Brendon Kenny (Aramoho). Academy Fours (Alan Tong Trophy): Anthony Hanna (s), Michael O'Leary, Robert Le Quesne, Laurie Hunt (Wanganui); Shane Broderson (s), Gene Ridgway, Phil Huwyler, Ray Coker (Durie Hill). Mixed Pairs (Barkman Foundation Cup): Ray Park (s), Dianne Patterson (Wanganui) by default; Runners-up: Chris Waterson (s), Anne Loveridge (Gonville-Castlecliff).

Champion-of-Champions – Singles (A H Coe Cup): Allen Springer (Wanganui); Runner-up: Chance Hausman (Marton). Junior Singles (Moodie Cup): Anthony Hanna (Wanganui); Runner-up: Russell Terrey (Aramoho). Pairs (TJ Thomas Cups): John Reyland (s), Robbie Aitken (Gonville-Castlecliff); Runners-up: Kevin Burney (s), Allen Springer (Wanganui). Academy Pairs: Russell Terrey (s), John Messent (Aramoho); Runners-up: Terry Trotter (s), Wayne Vincent (Wanganui East). Triples (M G Sutton Cup) + Skip's Mug; Two's Mug; Lead's Mug: Colin Wright (s), Les Murcott, Ricky Winterburn (Durie Hill); Runners-up: Peter Belliss (s), John Belliss, Brendon Kenny (Aramoho). Fours (A Glengarry Cup): Ray Park (s), Bernard Anderson, Alan Dickson, Russell Spence (Wanganui); Runners-up: Peter Belliss (s), Ron Hutchinson, Bryan O'Leary, Russell Terrey (Aramoho).

Interclub – Premier 1 Grade (E Britton Shield & National Insurance Cup): Aramoho (Garry Petersen, Keith Slight, Gavin Scrivener, Peter Belliss, Kevin Coombe, Phil Corney, Ray Wilson); Runners-up: Wanganui (Bernard Anderson, Ray Park, Alan Dickson, Ray Savage, Steven Goater, Allen Springer, Russell Spence). Premier 2 Grade (Senior Pennant & Strachan Cup): Aramoho 2 Team (Phil Carey, Dave Anderson, Selwyn Prescott, John Belliss, Keith Schultz, Mark Clements, Ian Crighton); Runners-up: Wanganui East (Merv Roebuck, Peter Raymond, John Holden, Logan Palmer, Don Rattray, Kerry Howard, Cyril Evans). Non- Premier (Peter Scott Cup): Aramoho (Bryan O'Leary, Brendon Kenny, Ken Smith, John Messent, Garth Lyne, Gordon Thompson, Ken Yeoman, Peter Langford); Runners-up: Wanganui 1 Team (Tony Herbert, Anthony Hanna, Laurie Hunt, Ted Harrison, Greg Horne, Kevin Burney, Ian Ellen, Michael O'Leary). Veterans (Competition Shield): Aramoho 1 Team (Garry Petersen, Gary Mitchell, Keith Slight, John Messent, Ron Hutchinson, Bryan O'Leary, Rangi Johnson, Mike Morgan); Runners-up: Aramoho 2 Team (Kevin Coombe, Colin Rowatt, Dave Anderson, Selwyn Prescott, John Belliss, Keith Schultz, Royce Tunbridge, Ian Crighton). Academy (Junior Pennant and the Claude Haworth Trophy): Laird Park (Wayne Broughton, Desmond Pirere, Mike O'Donnell, Kevin Redshaw); Runners-up: Durie Hill 1 Team (Danny Collins, Ricky Winterburn, Phil Huwyler, Jim Henderson). Bowls3Five: Aramoho No 2 Team (Peter Belliss, Reen Stratford, Ray Wilson, Phil Corney, Gavin Scrivener, Jackie Ragan, Keith Slight, Kevin Coombe, Jill Rohloff); Runners-up: Durie Hill (Bruce Winterburn, Kelvin Francis, Morag Nicholson, Ian Broderson, Danny Collins, Glenis Pidwell, Ray Udy, Grant Winterburn, Rosie Urwin).

Other Events – Midweek Pennants (George Boulton Shield): Aramoho 2 Team (John Belliss (s), Selwyn Prescott, Royce Tunbridge, Robert Housley); Runners-up: Aramoho 5 Team (Kevin Coombe (s), Colin Rowatt, Mike Morgan, Brendon Kenny). Gordon Pairs (Gordon Cup): Wanganui (Ray Park, Russell Spence, Bernard Anderson, Fred Westby); Runners-up: Durie Hill (John Wirihana, Cameron Francis, Ra Mateparae, Gene Ridgway).

Challenge Trophies during season – Keesing Cup: Wanganui Bowling Club (with one more challenge to be played). Junior Bannerette: Laird Park Bowling Club.

Milestones – First Centre Title: Robbie Aitken (Gonville-Castlecliff) Champion-of-Champion Pairs; John Reyland (Gonville-Castlecliff) Champion-of-Champion Pairs; Ricky Winterburn (Durie Hill) Champion-of-Champion Triples; Colin Wright (Durie Hill) Champion-of-Champion Triples. Gold Star: Russell Spence (Wanganui) Champion-of-Champion Fours. Bar to Gold Star: Ray Park (Wanganui) the Open Fours, the Champion-of-Champion Fours, Mixed Pairs (total titles 66); Alan Dickson (Wanganui) Open Fours, Champion-of-Champion Fours (total titles 15).

Note: Ken Bates (Durie Hill), due to the omission from the record books of his Champion-of-Champion Triples for the 1997-98 season, has now been rectified by awarding his Bar to Gold Star (total titles 10).

Top Academy Male Player (Bruce Winterburn Taonga): 1=. Anthony Hanna (Wanganui) 9 points; 1. Shane Broderson (Durie Hill) 9; 3=. Ricky Winterburn (Durie Hill) 8; 3=. Russell Terrey (Aramoho) 8; 5. Desmond Pirere (Laird Park) 7; 5. Kevin Redshaw (Laird Park) 7.

Top Men's Club of the Year (George Boulton Trophy): 1. Aramoho 51 points; 2. Wanganui 37; 3. Durie Hill 20; 4=. Wanganui East 8; 4=. Laird Park 8.

Harvey Marble Male Player of the Year: 1. Gavin Scrivener (Aramoho) 24 points; 2. Ray Park (Wanganui) 17; 3. Alan Dickson (Wanganui) 13; 4. Keith Slight (Aramoho) 11 points; 4. Peter Belliss (Aramoho) 11; 4. Ray Wilson (Aramoho) 11 points.

Women's Events

Open – Singles (Alex Hird Cup): Pauline Pirere (Laird Park); Runner-up: Shirley Dollimore (Laird Park). Pairs (Dobie Shield): Dianne Patterson (s), Lesley Bourke (Wanganui); Runners-up: Joan Raymond (s), Margaret Blinkhorne (Wanganui East). Triples (E P Allan Shield): Marlene Foster (s), Judy Johnston, Ann Morgan (Wanganui East); Runners-up: Pam Burgess (s), Dot Belliss, Denise Taylor (Wanganui). Fours (McKernan Shield): Dianne Patterson (s), Lesley Bourke, Eleni Meimaris, Karen Hunt (Wanganui); Runners-up: Marlene Foster (s), Judy Johnston, Eileen Anderson, Joan Raymond (Wanganui East). Academy Fours (Centre Cup): Denise Taylor (s), Debbie Wildermoth, Christine Browne, Karen Hunt (Wanganui); Runners-up: Adrienne Richdale (s), Carol White, Sue Jermy, Ann Morgan (Wanganui East).

Champion of Champions – Singles (Jessie Christie Plate): Maria Klitscher (Wanganui East); Runner-up: Elizabeth Anderson (Laird Park). Junior Singles (Joan Sweeny Cup): Denise Taylor (Wanganui); Runner-up: Jennie Redshaw (Laird Park). Pairs (Fay & Alice Smith Trophies): Reen Stratford (s), Jill Rohloff (Aramoho); Runners-up: Dianne Patterson (s), Lesley Bourke (Wanganui). Academy Pairs (Centre Cups): Jackie Ragan (s), Gaylene Reid (Aramoho); Runners-up: Debbie Wildermoth (s), Karen Hunt (Wanganui). Triples (Isabel Cadogan Cup): Pat Stead (s), Lyn Wells, Cynthia Adams (Wanganui); Runners-up: Rosie Urwin (s), Robyn Jacobs, Shirley Bates (Durie Hill). Fours (Inis Couper Trophy): Dianne Patterson (s), Lesley Bourke, Eleni Meimaris, Karen Hunt (Wanganui); Runners-up: Marlene Foster (s), Judy Johnston, Eileen Anderson, Sue Jermy (Wanganui East).

Interclub – Premier I Grade (Farr Cup): Wanganui (Dianne Patterson, Lesley Bourke, Deborah Garside, Pam Burgess, Dot Belliss, Denise Taylor, Carol Morpeth); Runners-up: Wanganui East (Maria Klitscher, Diane Martin, Marlene Foster, Robin Evans. Anne Anderson, Joan Raymond, Judy Johnston). Non-Premier Grade (Wanganui Bowling Club Jubilee Cup): Aramoho (Syria Prescott, Gaylene Reid, Sheena Armishaw, Sharon Catchpole, Margaret Messent, Brenda Maddocks, Yvonne Crighton, Chrysa Munro); Runners-up: Wanganui East No 2 Team (Marlene Head, Sally Brotherston, Wendy Black, Ann Morgan, Maureen Conwell, Shirley de Barr, Carol White, Donna Skelton). Veterans (Morgan Cup): Wanganui (Dianne Patterson, Christine Browne, Pam Burgess, Pat Stead, Sonia Wooding, Dot Belliss, Deborah Garside, Cynthia Adams); Runners-up: Wanganui East No 1 Team (Diane Martin, Joan Raymond, Marlene Foster, Thelma Ward, Robin Evans, Heather Rattray, Eileen Anderson, Sally Brotherston). Academy (Bowls Wanganui Inc Shield): Aramoho (Jill Rohloff, Jackie Ragan, Gaylene Reid, Margaret Messent); Runners-up: Wanganui (Debbie Wildermoth, Denise Taylor, Christine Browne, Karen Hunt).

Other Events – Midweek Pennants (Centre Shield): 1. Aramoho No 1 Team (Reen Stratford (s), Ruth White, Margaret Wakelin, Gaylene Reid); 2. Gonville No 1 Team; 3=. Aramoho No 2 Team; 3. Wanganui East No 2 Team. Women's Classic Medley (Margaret Gray Shield): Wanganui East (Anne Anderson, Heather Rattray, Thelma Ward, Bronwyne Gadsby); Runners-up (Fay Smith Shield): Gonville (Hannah Murray, Ester Nuku, Heather Johnson, Beti Broome). Gordon Pairs (Bowls Wanganui Inc Gordon Pairs Cup – Women): Aramoho (Jill Rohloff, May Kaukau, Diane Stewart, Sheena Armishaw); Runners-up: Wanganui East (Claire Ellen, Judy Johnston, Marlene Foster Sue Jermy).

Challenge Trophies during season – Verry Banner: Wanganui Bowling Club. Westaway Cup: Wanganui Bowling Club. Pluck Cup: Durie Hill Bowling Club. Simonsen Cup: Aramoho Bowling Club.

Milestones – First Centre Title: Judy Johnston (Wanganui East) Open Triples; Ann Morgan (Wanganui East) Open Triples; Jill Rohloff (Aramoho) Champion-of-Champion Pairs. Gold Star: Karen Hunt (Wanganui) Open Fours, Champion-of- Champion Fours (total titles 6); Pat Stead (Wanganui) Champion-of-Champion Triples (total titles 5). Bar to Gold Star: Maria Klitscher (Wanganui East) Champion-of-Champion Singles (total titles 10); Lesley Bourke (Wanganui) Open Pairs, Open Fours, Champion-of-Champion Fours (total titles 10).

Top Academy Female Player (Kathy Garrett Memorial Trophy): 1. Denise Taylor (Wanganui) 15 points; 1. Jill Rohloff (Aramoho) 15; 3. Karen Hunt (Wanganui) 14; 4. Debbie Wildermoth (Wanganui) 12; 5. Ann Morgan (Wanganui East) 11; 6. Shirley Dollimore (Laird Park) 10.

Top Women's Club of the Year (Tui Lett Trophy): 1. Wanganui 40.5 points; 2. Wanganui East 36; 3. Aramoho 30 points; 4. Laird Park 15.

Top Woman Player of the Year (Centre Trophy): 1. Dianne Patterson (Wanganui) 22 points; 2. Lesley Bourke (Wanganui) 19; 3. Reen Stratford (Aramoho) 17; 4. Judy Johnston (Wanganui East) 14; 5. Jill Rohloff (Aramoho) 13; 5. Maria Klitscher (Wanganui East) 13.

Top Club Overall (Bevan Tasker Shield): 1. Aramoho 81 points; 2. Wanganui 77.5; 3. Wanganui East 42; 4. Durie Hill 26; 5. Laird Park 23.