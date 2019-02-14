The new Community Sports House at Springvale Park which will serve as Sport Whanganui's new headquarters is nearing completion, almost right on time.

Construction started on the building area last September with the plan to be finished by the end of this month, and Sport Whanganui confirmed this week they will be moving in by late March after leaving their old offices beside Cooks Gardens.

The development, estimated to cost over $1 millon, started with Sport Whanganui purchasing the two former Whanganui Masters Games buildings on site and then building up the wider complex around them.

Shane Stone Builders led the contract and Sport Whanganui CEO Danny Jonas said they were extremely pleased with the work.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Jack and the team at Shane Stone Builders – the developments have been timely and to a high standard and they have kept us informed on the progress throughout the life of the project."

Based in the middle of the existing Springvale grass fields, Splash Centre pool, Community Bike Park, and the hard wood Springvale and Jubilee Stadiums, the Sports House is the latest step in making the area a complete hub for sport and recreation.

Shared services in the complex will include IT support, access to health and safety and event management, professional sport and health sector knowledge, reception services, and interaction and collaboration with people connected to the wider Sport NZ body through Sport Whanganui.

The interior of the new complex.

"The Sports House development is the number one recommendation of the Manawatu-Whanganui Regional Sport Facility Plan with the intention of creating a 'home of sport', resulting in long term benefits as well as immediate opportunities for the community," said the press release.

Suitability for a potential site was discussed extensively, with Springvale getting the nod due to its proximity to the local sports catchment area and potential user groups.

It allows for integration with other community and commercial facilities, and with two public carparks nearby it is easily accessible for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists alike.

Any potential building site also had to meeting zoning regulations and local authority planning rules and restrictions.

"The Sports House will initially be home to the Sport Whanganui team and a number of sport organisations with access to sport and health expertise and relative services including hot desks, meeting rooms and video conference facilities," said Jonas.

General Manager Adam Gosney said Sport Whanganui is the key tenant.

"[We] see the Community Sports House as further ignition to achieve Sport Whanganui's vision of Whanganui being an active community participating in physical activity."