Wanganui Collegiate emerged winners of a two-day schoolboy cricket match that embodied the very essence of the gentlemanly game.

The Collegiate first XI made an excellent start against the visiting Hutchins School from Tasmania after bowling the Australians out for 106 in their first innings on Monday.

Hutchins is on tour in the North Island and the two schools have met before on the cricket pitch, as both have a history of international touring. Both schools have a strong tie with current Collegiate headmaster Wayne Brown a former deputy principal of the Tasmanian college.

Collegiate were missing captain Sam Sherriff and spin bowler Joel Clark, who are away with the Central District Under 17s at the national tournament in Lincoln, but welcomed back Kashish Nauhria, who played against them for Watson's Tech on Saturday in the Bullocks Coastal Challenge.

Advertisement

Collegiate was also fortunate captain Hadleigh O'Leary was not needed in Lincoln as a non-travelling reserve for the CD under-17 X1.

Joe Abernathy (4/22) and Adam Lennox (3/28) were the best of the bowling attack in that first innings.

On Tuesday morning, Collegiate padded up scoring 176/9 before declaring with Nauhria (44) and O'Leary (46) the driving forces for the homeside.

Hutchins returned to the crease taking their tally up to 182/4 before making a magnanimous declaration to make a game of it.

Hutchins skipper Lewis Drury produced an excellent captain's knock scoring 120 during that third innings, while team mate Tom Willoughby made a huge contribution with his 51 not out.

Collegiate director of sport Barry Touzel said Drury's century was one of the best witnessed on campus for some time,while the magnificent sporting gesture to declare with 115 runs left for Collegiate to chase within 32 overs reflected the very essence of the game of cricket.

"It could quite of easily turned into a very tame draw and a boring match, but Hutchins decided to make a game of it and that was a fantastic sporting gesture," Touzel said.

"We managed to chase the target down reaching 116/5 with an over or two to spare. Hadleigh and Abernathy were instrumental in the victory putting together a 70 run partnership to end the game."