

A sunny, windy afternoon made for difficult conditions at Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway on Sunday.

But once the final chequered flag was shown, everyone could reflect on another excellent speedway meeting.

Sidecars made only their second appearance of the season for the Karl Barritt Memorial, with a quality field of six bikes entered.

Former 1NZ Russell Stuart and Andrew Parker started as favourites, but a brush with the wall that almost dislodged Parker in heat one ruined their chances.

Advertisement

That race, and the second heat were won by the 2018 winners Mark Whye and Jacob Cooper (96P)

The Whye/Cooper combination took a handy lead into heat three, and although beaten by Stuart and Parker, they took the trophy with 17 points out of a possible 18.

Glen Murray and Ann Plummer (21P) were rewarded for their consistency with second place, and Stuart and Parker finished third overall.

Mark Whye and Jacob Cooper (96P) lead former NZ champs Russell Stuart and Andrew Parker en route to the Karl Barritt Memorial victory in Whanganui on Sunday.

The Trev's Concrete Stockcar Shootout produced some entertaining racing right from the first heat when Damon Baxter (7V) and Taylor Lampp (992W) had a lengthy cat and mouse battle.

West Coast champion Callum Sturzaker (15V) eliminated Lampp in the next race, and lasted for five rounds until mechanical problems brought his challenge to a halt.

Newcomer to the class Mizaan Lees (58V) entered the fray with two rounds remaining, and made an immediate impact beating Nathan Black (67V), then taking out the final against 61V Dion Black.

Lees' tactical nouse will not have gone unnoticed, and he has made an impressive start to his stockcar career.

To end the evening, Baxter took his maiden win in his new car in the Elite Mechanical Stockcar feature race.

An excellent field of 17 Superstocks turned on some fast and noisy action for the crowd.

Foxton driver Zane Dykstra (38P) took out the opening heat, then Dion Mooney took his first chequered flag in his new car in the second heat.

Darrel Wallace (557P) took out the feature race, ahead of 53V Shaun Smith.



+ Wanganui Warriors team

named

On Monday night, Wanganui Stockcar and Speedway Club President Daryl James announced the Wanganui Warriors team to compete in the ENZED Superstock Teams Champs.

The team is:

6V Dion Mooney (Captain)

23V Scott Duncan

53V Shaun Smith

4V Chad Ace

136V Maddie Wise

Dion Mooney (6V) and Shaun Smith (53V) have been rewarded for their good form with selection in the Wanganui Warriors.

Ace returns to the team after racing last year, while Duncan is recalled to the team after missing last season due to his recovery from cancer treatment. Smith has been in fine form so far this season, and along with Wise, makes his Warriors debut.

Interestingly, Mooney, Duncan and Smith are second generation Warriors, being the sons of Evan Mooney, the late George Duncan and Bob Smith, three of the Warriors' all-time best drivers.

Daryl James will manage the team, and Evan Mooney will be the driver mentor.

The ENZED Superstock Teams Champs will take place at the Robertson Holden International Speedway in Palmerston North on Saturday, February 2-3.

The event is likely to again be a sellout, with around 15,000 spectators each night watching one of the highlights of the speedway season.