Gavin Scriviner and Clint Park will contest the Wanganui men's open singles title in March after yesterday's post-section play at the Wanganui East Bowling Club.

Eighteen players started yesterday's playoff draw, culminating in the afternoon's semifinals which included a father and son match-up.

In the earlier quarter-finals Scrivener beat Kevin Coombe 21-13 to set up a meeting with Aramoho clubmate Gary Petersen who won his quarter-final with Keith Slight 21-17 for a place in the final.

On the other side of the draw, Ray Park's 21-10 hammering of Alan Springer set up an intriguing semifinal with his son Clint Park in and all-Wanganui Bowling Club affair.

Advertisement

The younger Park got there by ousting Peter Bellis 21-20 in a tight quarter-final.

Clint and Ray Park prepare for their father versus son semifinal match up at the Wanganui East Bowling Club on Sunday. Photo/ Lewis Gardner

Scrivener went on to complete a dominant weekend edging Petersen 21-18 to make the final later this season before Clint Park triumphed over his father Ray 21-11 in the day's final match.

The centre finals will be played on the weekend of March 16 and 17.