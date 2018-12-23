He had a grand view yesterday standing on the hillside above his beloved Shelterview track, and Mouthfresh New Zealand Jetsprint Championship driver Richard Murray can already close his eyes and hear the thunder of engines.

"I can smell it as well as hear it," said the Superboats driver and track owner.

"It's looking really good, we're on top of things.

"It's quite awe-inspiring."

The season starts at the Upokongaro property on Thursday morning as part of Whanganui's Speed Week.

Shelterview is looking a picture ahead of hosting two of the five rounds in this year's series.

There are an estimated 42 drivers and navigator crews who will enter this five round series in the three divisions – no limit Superboats, limited power Group A's and the introductory class Group B's – but it is the race for the Superboat title that holds the most intrigue.

The retirement of Canterbury legend Peter Caughey – seven time world champion and 12 time national champion – throws the door wide open for a new winner.

"It's music to our ears, actually," said Murray, who finished fourth overall last year behind Caughey, Rotorua's Nick Berryman and Whanganui's Rob Coley.

"To be fair to Peter, he has been doing it a long time and he is professional.

"He set the standards and the standards are high. Now we've got to see if the rest of us can do it."

Caughey was more often that not a multiple-time round winner during his championship-winning seasons, the perennial favourite every time unless he had an engine mishap or crash.

But it is now possible that the remaining drivers with their different engine packages and personalities could end up splitting round victories throughout the season.

"It's all about consistency and that's what wins championships," said Murray, a former Group A national champion in 2013 when he won only two of the six rounds.

"You don't have to win every round to win it.

"It's about staying in the water, being consistent."

There are Ford-engine boats, quad rotary boats, and supercharged boats, so the season could come down to 'horses for courses' between the different tracks of Whanganui, Meremere, Hastings, Whanganui at night, and Wanaka.

You have drivers like Murray, Berryman, Whanganui's Ross Travers and Hamilton's Sam Newdick who value smooth speed and points racing.

Then you have the natural aggression of Rob Coley and the returning former UIM world series champion Glen Head, who will push it for the win and risk crashing trying to win.

It is because of Coley that the layout of Shelterview, after his horrific crash in December 2015 when his 1050hp launched up the tyres of the spin out pool and flew 20m through the air and barrel-rolled through trees and bush on the other side of the track.

Coley and navigator Kellie Minnell escaped with minor injuries, and the finishline of the course was moved from the spin out pool to being in front of the commentary tower.

"I feel they've got great potential, but I don't know if they've got the reliability yet," said Murray of Coley and Head.

"If they can keep [their boats] going, they've got the potential."

Coley agreed.

"It certainly is [unpredictable]. There's a few guys there that will be challenging.

"We're looking forward to it, just got the motor back on the weekend."

Coley had issues with blown gaskets at the UIM World Series in Australia a couple of months ago, but it is a familiar story for racing day to also be testing day.

"We were hot on Pete [Caughey]'s tail, so we know we've got the package and we believe we can win," he said, having come third overall last season and runnerup the year before.

"It all comes down to reliability. Pete always builds the package that's reliable.

"If you're Top 3 in every round, I think you'll take it."

Coley's mantra is always to be the best on the clock – beating his opponents on the water, rather than out-lasting them through engine issues or navigational errors.

Rob Coley on Poison Ivy.

As well as Murray, Coley and Travers in the Superboats, the son Shane Travers will also be making his debut in a double-drive with his father after several successful seasons as a navigator, including their 2015 Group A title.

Whanganui has not had a Superboat champion since veteran Pat Dillon retired after winning the 2015 crown.

Former Group B national champion Hayden Wilson has returned for another season.

Activities will start at 8am on Thursday with the launch ramp opening, with competitor roll calls and briefing at 9.40am.

The first qualifiers will be at 10am, with the gates opening for the public at 11am.

After more qualifiers, there will be a dinner break at 2.30pm and the pit area will be open for the public to go see their favourite teams.

Qualifying resumes at 3pm, and from 5.30pm onwards will be the eliminator races, with Top 9, Top 6 and Top 3 finals held.