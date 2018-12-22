The Whanganui Metro Colts side will have new coaches for the 2019 season as Mark Cosford and Russell Gedye will take over from the inaugural co-coaching team of Darryl Malcolm and Karl Gibson.

Malcolm and Gibson first raised the squad in 2016 and the team won the Gordon Brown Memorial Cup as the Manawatu Colts champions this year.

Cosford was a club player with Pirates then experienced coaching with Kaierau and assistant management of the Wanganui Sevens team in January.

Gedye was a Wanganui representative, winning the NPC Third Division title in 1996.

The squad will have their first muster early in the New Year.