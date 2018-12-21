Sport Whanganui has finalised the results from the eighth annual Mitre 10 Mega Tough Kid Challenge, held at Cooks Gardens on December 7.

There have been changes to the names initially announced as the top three of the Year 7-8 girls race, which is now a clean sweep for Whanganui Intermediate.

Carrie Rennie won the race while her sister Theresa Rennie was third, the twins being split by Eilza Maxey.

The Year 3-4 Boys podium-getters have also been confirmed after initially not being announced on the day.

Advertisement

They are winner Maks Reitsma of Fordell, followed by Westmere's Xavier Booth and Gonville's Tyler Pike.

Final Results

Individual

Year 3 & 4 - Boys: 1. Maks Reitsma (Fordell); 2. Xavier Booth (Westmere); 3. Tyler Pike (Gonville). Girls: 1. Sienna Gilmore (St Johns Hill); 2. Amelia Allardice (St Johns Hill). 3. Jasmine Kaa Miller (Westmere).

Year 5 & 6 – Boys: 1. Zak Papworth (St Johns Hill); 2. Kaleb Compton (Westmere); 3. Justin Falconer (Tawhero). Girls: 1. Hannah Byam (St Georges); 2. Emily Corcoran (Westmere); 3. Aroha Runga Karaitiana (Tawhero).

Year 7 & 8 – Boys: 1. Toby Corcoran (Waitotara). 2. Oliver Jones (St Georges); 3. Chase Morpeth (WIS). Girls: 1. Carrie Rennie (WIS); 2. Eilza Maxey (WIS); 3. Theresa Rennie (WIS).

Teams

Year 3 & 4: 1. Ashton Baxter, Ethan Toy, Phoebe Rickard, Sienna Gilmore (St Johns Hill); 2. Xavier Booth, Thomas McMurray, Jasmin Kaa Miller, Sienna Murray (Westmere); 3. Carter Richardson, Angus Wilson, Shelby Lee, Annabel Bielby (St Georges).

Year 5 & 6: 1. Kaleb Compton, Kane Wilson, Ruby McIntyre, Emily Corcoran (Westmere); 2. Zak Papworth, Harry Burroughs, Kate Macpherson, Trista Ormsby (St Johns Hill); 3. Alex Palazzo, Keenan Spink, Isla Ericsson, Sarah Couper (Mosston).

Year 7 & 8: 1. Cyprezz Manukau-Atkens, Chase Morpeth, Carrie Rennie, Theresa Rennie (WIS); 2. Oliver Hutchins, Kieran Hogan, Stacey Edmonds, Abbey Peters (St Annes); 3. Connor Rees, Thomas Gowan, Lana O'Connor, Estelle Murray (Westmere).

2018 Toughest School

Junior: St Johns Hill.

Senior: WIS.