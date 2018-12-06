It's a Friday evening of high class greyhound action with two Group races to be decided at the Hatrick Raceway.

The $46,000 Spion Rose (Race 10) sees a competitive field being assembled after four compelling 520m heats, held last Friday, finalised the field.

Bago Bye Bye, the recent winner of the $125,000 Christchurch Casino New Zealand Cup, will jump from the seven trap as the race favourite following his track debut 30.27s heat win.

He had to be good, very good to nail that win after he was impeded when rounding the first turn.

"Yes, that was a bit scary on the first turn," said co-trainer Dave Fahey.

"We are happy with him going into Friday, although his draw isn't the best, however possibly he could get a drag into the first turn from Pinny Mack."

Despite recording the slowest 30.34s heat time and drawing poorly in trap five, the northern Steve Clark prepared-Pinny Mack holds distinct winning claims.

He was involved in a pace-making duel with Nature's Gent, prior to easing clear to nail his win.

"Rapt, really happy in the manner that Pinny out gunned Nature's Gent," said Clark.

"He had every reason to struggle late as I had given him an easy time after his New Zealand Cup [luckless] race.

"He would have taken great benefit from that race and he has come through that super," said Clark, who added, "I'm not worried about his draw".

Angela Turnwald has qualified three finalists, including last year's Spion Rose third placed Nature's Gent.

The littermates Waitohi and Diddilee will also represent her.

"Nature's Gent has drawn okay [at three] and hopefully he takes up a forward early position, and we feel he will be improved from his heat run," said Paul Freeman.

"We expect Waitohi to finish strongly.

"Diddilee can do it from on the pace or he can come from behind. All three of them are all set for Friday."

Others to consider are the father and son-trained heat winners Dyna Monty (30.26s) for Craig Roberts, and Barge Bale (30.22s) for his son Daniel.

Lisa Cole mentored her sharp sprinter Sir Duggie to his recent victory in the $35,000 Galaxy Sprint.

He produced the quickest of the 305m heat times for the $16,000 Dash For Cash (Race 9) when clocking 17.34s.

Going under by three quarters of length to him in the Galaxy final was the Dave and Jean Fahey-trained Sheza Rippa.

She has come up with the draw advantage via trap one after her bold 17.40s track debut heat win.