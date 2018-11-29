The Wanganui Sevens team could have a hard row to hoe to qualify for the TECT National Sevens in Tauranga next month as they are in the pool of death at the Central 7's in Levin this weekend.

Coaches Ace Malo and Isi Baleitavuki have settled on their squad of 12 for the qualifying tournament at Playford Park, with one possible change as Desmond Tyrell still had to be passed fit at last night's training at Springvale, with import player Patrick Parker bracketed with him.

Both the other two imports – Brent Landers and Ryan Karatau – have been included in the final squad, while the team will be captained by Matt Ashworth in the forwards, and playmaker Dane Whale will be the vice captain in the backline.

The leadership role is a fine reward for Ashworth, who had to rehabiliate after suffering a serious ankle injury in early June at the Town vs Country representative trial, making it back in time to join the Wanganui Development XV at the end of the season.

As well as Parker, the standby players for the squad are Neihana Parkes, Tiari Tokotaua-Mumby and Shaquille Waara, with Waara having been away at the Red Bull Ignite7 in Waitakere last weekend.

Whale is one of the Taihape team that won the Wanganui Club Sevens two weeks ago along with Tyler Rogers-Holden and Kameli Kuruyabaki, while Samu Kubunavanua and Sheldon Pakinga-Manhire were in the Ngamatapouri side which made the final.

Grayson Tihema, named Wanganui's sevens player of the year for last season, Poni Deni and Clive Stowers complete the lineup.

Having coming fifth at last year's Central 7's by winning the Plate competition to qualify for the national sevens in Rotorua, Wanganui have been seeded fifth in Pool A against top seeds Wellington and fourth seeds Poverty Bay.

Poverty Bay was scheduled to be the third game, however they have now pulled out, meaning Wanganui must try to conjure a victory against Wellington or Hawke's Bay to try and qualify for the championship semifinal for an automatic berth to Tauranga.

In the other pool are Taranaki, Manawatu, Wairarapa Bush and home side Horowhenua-Kapiti.

"The first two teams of each pool will go through to nationals and play for regional championship," said Wanganui manager Darrell Robinson.

"Remainder will playoff for final spot for nationals [in Plate], so the third team on Pool B will go straight into final for last spot, others will play off to meet them."

So, if expected Wanganui can't beat either of their pool mates from the Mitre 10 Cup unions, they will have two sudden death games, likely against Wairarapa Bush and Horowhenua-Kapiti, to get that final qualifying spot, with one of those two teams having a rest and watching the other two in the sole Plate semifinal.

Wanganui played a Wellington rep team at the Piri Weepu Invitational Sevens in Wainuiomata last weekend, losing 26-10, although that possibly was not Wellington's strongest team as several players turned out for the other squads at the invitational.

The matches will be streamed live on the Central 7's Facebook page.

The National Sevens has been moved this season from it's traditional spot in mid-January back to December 15-16 in Tauranga.

The Wanganui team is

Matthew Ashworth (c), Brent Landers, Samu Kubunavanua, Desmond Tyrell/Patrick Parker, Clive Stowers, Grayson Tihema, Dane Whale (vc), Sheldon Pakinga-Manhire, Ryan Karatau, Tyler Rogers-Holden, Kameli Kuruyabaki, Poni Deni.

Draw

Pool A: Wellington (1), Hawke's Bay (4), Wanganui (5).

Pool B: Taranaki (2), Manawatu (3), Wairarapa Bush (6), Horowhenua-Kapiti (7).

Wanganui Pool Games

10am: vs Wellington; 11.40am: vs Hawke's Bay.