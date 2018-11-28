High class greyhound action will sighted throughout tomorrow evening's chasing event at the Hatrick Raceway.

Two sets of Group race heats will decide the finalists for next Friday's 520m and 305m finals.

Included in both events are the major sharp end finishers from both finals of the rich Christchurch Casino New Zealand Cup meeting Group races.

Four heats will decide the finalists for the $45,000 The Spion Rose (Group 1) and $16,000 Dash For Cash (Group 2).

A finish in the first two placings is required for advancement.

The first of the Spion Rose heats (Race 7) features the presence of strong $125,000 NZ Cup winner Bago Bye Bye, from the Dave and Jean Fahey kennels.

Ask King Jeff for Lisa Cole, plus the Craig Roberts-prepared Avenger Bale are qualifying prospects, while Cawbourne Krusty is a proven Hatrick 520m chaser for Matt Roberts.

Heat 2 (Race 8) features the Craig Roberts-trained strong finishing NZ Cup runnerup Dyna Dave.

Cole has the pacey Blazin' Aubrey contesting this heat.

Watch for the Angela Turnwald-prepared Waitohi to finish strongly here, while the northern Jared Udy and Denise Cottam-prepared Kiwi Gal receives the draw advantage here via trap one.

Race 9 is the third heat where the Cole-mentored Blazin' Carter, NZ Cup third placer, is a leading qualifying prospect.

Idol Tom is a consistent Hatrick 520m minor place getter, who is likely to finish strongly here for Marcie Flipp.

Quistis Bale will exit from trap one for Matt Roberts, while Turnwald has Diddelee ticking over very sweetly at the moment.

The final heat (Race 10) sees the northern Steve Clark-trained NZ Cup finalist Pinny Mack lining up.

Turnwald had prepared Nature's Gent to finish third in last year's final, while the trap eight drawing Bigtime Mia has compiled outstanding stats from that trap for Cole.

Local conditioner Brian Marsh will load away his charge Tyson's Quest into trap two here.

The Dash For Cash early market is completely dominated by the first two finishers in the recent $35,000 Galaxy Sprint final.

Cole had produced Sir Duggie to stylish take out the Group 1 295m sprint.

Finishing just in behind him was Sheza Rippa for the Fahey's.

Both sprinters has flanked that Addington form with slippery wins last week.

Sheza Rippa ripped through a 295m sprint in a slick 16.95s and she will contest Race 3.

Sir Duggie will be sighted in Race 4. He returned here last Friday to deliver his quick 17.21s 305m clock.