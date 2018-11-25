Whanganui's Egelani Taito has got his groove back as the 26-year-old amateur picked up a key victory for New Zealand at the Pacific Giants Nations Cup event against Samoa in Hastings on Saturday night.

It was Taito's first fight since he was knocked out by towering double Commonwealth Games gold medallist David Nyika at the Boxing NZ 2018 National Championships in Christchurch back in October.

Taito needed a layoff beyond the mandatory 28-day stand down period from the defeat, not taking an active part in his River City Boxing Club's fight night on November 10, as he rebuilt his confidence under coach Eddie Tofa to represent New Zealand at the Hastings Sports Centre.

The Samoan team all came from the Marist Boxing gym in Apia, and when Taito stepped into the ring to face Vili Moli in their 81kg elite section bout, New Zealand had already lost the first three fights.

Advertisement

Taito won the bout, consisting of three rounds of two minutes, by unanimous decision, and from there, the Kiwis turned it around by winning the last two fights to secure a 3-3 draw in the Nations Cup.

"The Samoan team are very good boxers, I wasn't surprise how good they are," said Tofa.

"But the fitness makes the different in the end."

NZME's Anendra Singh said in his report of the night that Taito "provided a crisp tempo" in the first two rounds.

"Moli, perhaps wisely taking on board advice from his minders that he was behind on the scorecard, tried to land a few uppercuts and hooks in the final round, but the judges weren't convinced."

Tofa was pleased with Taito's coolness under pressure in his first fight since the devastating loss.

"Egelani went straight to work, the plan was to put pressure [on] right from the start and it work. Egelani took the first [round].

"The second went smooth as plan. I told Egelani, 'wait for him to come', and [it] works out well.

"The third round, he empty the tank."

Tofa said it had been a very rewarding weekend, because Taito had to lose 5kg in two weeks to come down to light heavyweight for the 81kg bout, after fighting at heavyweight for most of 2018.

"It was a tough two weeks, but he done it with determination and hard work, it pays off."

The comeback completes a good year for Taito, who has now had 13 fights in his amateur career.

In June, he won the elite North Island Golden Gloves championship for the second year in a row, having two 5-0 points victories at the tournament in Taupo.

Taito took that confidence into his first nationals in Christchurch, but was unlucky to draw the experienced Nyika in the first bout.

He was among the nominees for National Senior Sportsperson of the Year at the 2018 Whanganui Sports Awards, and has now represented New Zealand for the first time.

"Not bad for someone who could have gone the other way, and boxing saves him. Trust God," said Tofa.

"The best is yet to come, bring on 2019."