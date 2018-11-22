Local favourite Andrew Jones will be looking to seize his opportunity when the Wanganui Skating Club runs its ninth annual St John's Club Rivercity Speed Skating Tour this weekend.

Speed skaters from from the top clubs in Timaru and Auckland will be entering and local spokesman Ken Smith said the scene is set for some epic racing.

South Canterbury's Arianna Snook is returning to defend her 2017 title, with club mate Jazmyn McAuley coming with her.

Whanganui's Renee Teers and Monique Cleeve have improved since last year, having had international experience with Cleeve joining Snook in the New Zealand team at the World Championships while Teers raced in the Asia games.

Smith said Palmerston North youngster Serenity Griffiths should be in the mix, especially in the sprints and indoor events.

Given Timaru's Dale Christofferson, the Premier Men's champion, is unable to attend, Smith said that Whanganui's Jones is the "red hot favourite", having gone on to be National Senior Men's Champion in several events since the last tour, and is "in the form of his life".

"However, Valley Inlines' Hadley Beech gave a good account of himself at Junior Worlds and should give Jones a run for his money, along with teammate James Wilmhurst, Manawatu's Sam Portch and Auckland's Josh Wood."

The Men's B grade will feature the young competitors from Whanganui in Chase Morpeth, Drew Brennan and Josh Valentine, who were all in the class of their age group nationally and will likely decide the title between them.

Manawatu's Ocean Wooley will be the firm favourite in the Women's B Grade.

The largest group of competitors is in the Juvenile grade and the locals will again be at the forefront with Tazia Parker the one to watch along with Keira Brennan, Gabby Valentine and Mikayla Wason.

Lucas Hodgson and Mickey Zhang lead the Whanganui charge in the Juvenile Boys.

"The Primary grade should see a great match up between Whanganui's Hadley Smith and Manawatu's Storm Wooley," said Smith.

Racing starts at 10am on Saturday with points and timed racing at Kowhai Park, then shifts to the Mega Mitre 10 carpark at 6.30pm.

Sunday's indoor racing will be at Jubilee Stadium and spectators are welcome free of charge.