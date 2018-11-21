It's the return of the gun greyhounds for tomorrow evening's Hatrick meeting with a number of quality chasers resuming after their recent Addington Raceway Group 1 assignments at last week's rich Christchurch Casino New Zealand Cup meeting.

Blazin' Carter was bold, really bold, when he delivered his New Zealand Cup third placing for Lisa Cole.

He undertook the pace making duties in the $125,000 race and while the eventual winner Bago Bye Bye slipped past him on the home turn, he refused to flinch when he kicked on for his 3.75 length third.

Blazin' Carter delivered that effort from the six trap and will exit from the same trap for this event, where he's likely to adopt those same on the pace racing tactics.

His kennel and littermate Blazin' Aubrey did enjoy success during the NZ Cup meeting, when she led throughout to win the $15,000 NZ Cup consolation event.

She competed her 520m task in 30.06s and she also receives the same three trap she had then as she has for this event.

Another kennelmate, Bigtime Lily, ran third in a 520m support race last Thursday and she must now hop away smartly from trap eight.

The Angela Turnwald-trained 2017 New Zealand Cup winner Nature's Gent didn't make it past the semi-final stage in this series.

The noted railer drew out in trap seven then and he also drew the same trap for last week's NZ Cup consolation event.

At least Nature's Gent is closer to his preferred rails possie tomorrow evening after being allocated trap four to leap from here.

Sir Duggie was the emphatic winner of the Group 1 $35,000 Galaxy Sprint for Cole when he slipped through his 295m sprint in a tidy 17.05s.

He will be all the rage to take out the Race 5 open class 305m sprint tomorrow night, where he'll hop away from the six trap.

The biggest challenge to him is likely to be lodged by his kennelmates Bigtime Blackie, Bigtime Victory and Bigtime Eve.

Next Friday night will see the nation's leading greyhounds all converging at Hatrick with two sets of Group race heats being contested.

The strong NZ Cup winner Bago Bye Bye is being targeted towards the $46,000 Spion Rose Cup heats over 520m trip.

Sir Duggie will take his place in the heats for the $16,000 Dash For Cash heats over the 305m dash.

Both finals will be raced on December 8.