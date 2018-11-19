The visiting Taranaki teams were very strong as they swept all four divisions of the inter-centre representative fixtures hosted in Whanganui at the weekend.

The David Jones Motors/Small Business Accounting Bowls Wanganui teams were taking on their counterparts from Taranaki, Manawatu and Wairarapa in Senior fixtures as Academy games – which are for players with less than eight years experience.

Men's games were held at Laird Park Bowling Club and the women's teams played at Wanganui East BC.

The Wanganui Men's team had a good weekend with 10 wins from 15 matches, however Taranaki had an identical scorecard and picked up the victory due to having a better shot differential by 19 shots.

Manawatu were third with seven wins and a draw, while Wairarapa finished fourth with two wins and a draw.

Wanganui's best was the pairs team of Ray Park and Ian Dickson, who won all three of the matches they played.

In the Women's Senior competition, Wanganui put in a creditable performance, finishing with seven wins and a draw from 15 matches.

That saw them finish third, as they were tied with runnerup Manawatu who had the superior shot differential.

Taranaki won the very competitive grade with eight wins, while Wairarapa were fourth with seven wins, meaning only one victory separated all four teams.

Wanganui's pair of Pauline Pirere and Jill Rohloff won all three of the matches.

In the Men's Academy competition, Wanganui started well and were in front after two completed rounds.

However, they were unable to win any of their three matches in the final round and this saw Taranaki overtake them to claim first place with five wins and a draw from nine matches, with Wanganui second with their five wins.

Manawatu were third with four wins and a draw, while Wairarapa had three wins.

The Wanganui Women's Academy team also finished second to Taranaki in their competition.

Taranaki picked up six wins and a draw from nine matches, while Wanganui recorded five wins.

Third was Manawatu with four wins and a draw, while and Wairarapa had two wins.

Wanganui's singles player Debbie Wildermoth won all three of her matches.

Park said the overall results were pleasing, and should give the Wanganui teams confidence when they next play representative fixtures early in the New Year.

The teams were:

Men's Senior – Singles: Gavin Scrivener; Ray Wilson. Pairs: Ray Park, Alan Dickson; Kevin Coombe, Russell Spence. Fours: Bruce Winterburn, Robbie Aitken, Tony McRae, Allen Springer.

Women's Senior – Singles: Maria Klitscher; Reen Stratford. Pairs: Pauline Pirere, Jill Rohloff; Lesley Bourke, Deborah Garside. Fours: Dianne Patterson, Elizabeth Anderson, Eleni Meimaris, Judy Johnston.

Men's Academy – Singles: Wayne Broughton. Pairs: Shane Broderson, Ricky Winterburn. Fours: Desmond Pirere, Merv Roebuck, Kevin Redshaw, Anthony Hanna.

Women's Academy – Singles: Debbie Wildermoth; Pairs: Jennie Redshaw, Shirley Dollimore. Fours: Margaret Blinkhorne, Sharon Catchpole, Adrienne Richdale, Ann Morgan.