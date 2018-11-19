Sport Whanganui has given an apology to three members of the Wanganui Collegiate School Sprint Relay Squad after they were not given their due alongside their team mates at the Ray White Whanganui Sports Awards on Friday night.

An administration error, which occured when the nomination form was transferred from the separate Secondary School Sports Awards over to the senior event, meant the names of three members of the squad were not included when they won the Treadwell Gordon Junior Team of the Year trophy.

Sophie Redmayne, Grace Godfrey and Olivia Seymour were also part of the squad, along with Jenna Maples, Tayla Brunger, Emma Osborne, Ana Brabyn and Georgia Matson.

Godfrey was the captain of the squad and accepted the award on the dais on Friday night.

In the full reckoning of their achievements, at the 2018 Athletics NZ Championships, it was Maples, Brunger, Brabyn and Redmayne who represented Manawatu-Wanganui Athletics in the Under 18's 4x400m race and won the title, setting a new Collegiate record.

For the Senior Women's 4x100m race, Seymour replaced Brunger and the team came fourth, also setting a new Collegiate record.

At the North Island Secondary Schools championships, the team of Maples, Brunger, Osborne and Brabyn came first in the Intermediate Girls 4x100m.

The Open Girls 4x400m title was won by Brunger, Osborne, Brabyn and Godfrey, who set a new Collegiate record.