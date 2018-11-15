It's a tricky looking field of open class chasers who will contest the main Hatrick 520m event tomorrow evening (Race 10).

Included in the field is the strong finishing Lisa Cole-prepared Djay Dynamix, who is returning to this venue after his NZ Cup semifinal miss.

He endured a completely luckless outing in that race.

Sure, he has drawn poorly in the five trap here, however he isn't noted for his early pace as he generally is sighted settling in the rear division after jumping away from the traps.

He does own the ability to pick his way through traffic and he does own a strong finishing burst, which he can use to telling effect in this race.

Djay Dynamix's kennelmate Bigtime Caleb made a complete hash of his 457m race start at the Manawatu on Monday afternoon and he paid the price for that mistake.

It would pay to overlook that miss and consider him back here.

Bigtime OnFire dead heated for the win in last Friday's open class 520m event.

She has no option but to use her known early pace to push forward from trap seven here.

Looking to deprive the Cole kennels of a clean sweep of the podium positions here is the Angela Turnwald-prepared Arden Emgrand.

He is talented enough to be the spoiler and he is backing up from his bold Manawatu Monday second, which came in a swiftly contested 457m race.

Turnwald is looking to turn up the heat on the Cole runners in the open class 305m sprint (Race 4).

She is presenting the former West Australian short course sprinter Miss Claude for her NZ debut outing.

Miss Claude has been allocated the ace trap to step away from here.

Cole is lining up the necessary fire power to maintain her hot kennel strike rate in this dash.

Bigtime Shine stylishly won her latest 305m and 375m sprints and she can do likewise despite drawing awkwardly in trap six.

Kennelmates Bigtime Eve, Bigtime Victory and Bigtime Blackie are all capable of delivering competitive sprints in this dash.

The last two races on the card are C4 305m sprints with downgrading open class sprinters featuring in both of them.

Consider both Mila Mila (Race 11) and Butterball (Race 12) as prospects in both sprints.