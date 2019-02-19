One of Whanganui's historic sites has been given a spruce-up, thanks to local members of the NZ Motor Caravan Association.

More than a dozen motor homes were parked up at the Cameron Blockhouse south of the city over the weekend as members fixed up fencing around the building that was badly in need of repair.

Brian Falk, a spokesman for the caravan group, said they got out and did community work on a regular basis and this time their focus was the blockhouse fence.

"It was in pretty bad shape, with some of the pickets rotted. Our members spent the weekend fixing up the fence and repainting it,' he said.

Falk is also a trustee of the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust, which looks after some of the district's historic sites, and said his connection with both groups was "useful".

The news gets even better for the blockhouse as the caravanners have decided to head back there next year to completely repaint the building.

Falk said the working bee was a chance to show the motor caravan group doing something positive in the community.