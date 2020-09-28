Hemp is the answer

K Jordan says when the pines are all cut down he/she hopes they will plant with natives (Letters, September 18).

I don't think the Chinese would be interested in long-term planting, so I think the only solution is to plant hemp.

Hemp would grow the same quality and quantity of wood in only five to six months, no thinning no spraying producing hemp wood panels, paper, bio fuel, cattle feed, flooring etc, no stumps or slash left and good soil quality.

The only problem is the government bureaucracy and cost to be allowed to grow these great crops.

They are only CBD not psychotic (THC) like cannabis.

MERV SMITH

Bulls

On your bikes, let's go

Opponents of the velodrome say there is no business case, who will use it, Cambridge proved you don't know till it's built - in Cambridge they flowed out of the woodwork.

They cry we are too small a centre, Whanganui 46k Cambridge 12k, another cry, people will go to the big centres, no such cry for the gallery where big centres have big galleries.

No one has a covered velodrome in the big centres, sports people don't want to live in big centres, in Cambridge it is a pleasure to walk down town and see top sports people having a coffee and a snack.

It appears they screw their approach to fit their opinion, not good enough in my book.

Let's get the jump on everyone else, we just need some more councillors with a bit of vision and get-go.

GARTH SCOWN

Whanganui