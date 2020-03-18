Library must be a collector

Congratulations to Michael Tweed for a succinct presentation of the views of those who want the National Library to honour its commitments as a library , a term that comes from the Latin word for book (March 17).

The National Library Act of 2003 gives its responsibilities, which Rachel Esson ignores, "to enrich the cultural and economic life of New Zealand and its interchanges with other nations".

To do that, it must collect and preserve documents, "particularly those relating to New Zealand", but it must also supplement and further the work of other New Zealand libraries, and work collaboratively "with other institutions having similar purposes, including those forming part of the international library community".

Contrary to Esson's denial, this means it is the "library of last resort" for New Zealand, but it must also be an outward looking institution that helps New Zealanders learn about the history, politics, cultures and beliefs of other nations.

Telling New Zealand "stories" is not enough, because New Zealanders also need to listen to and learn from other people's stories.

DOLORES JANIEWSKI

Wellington

Sorry, Douglas

I owe an apology to Douglas Adams the creator of The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy, and to his numerous fans. A slip of mind and memory led to my giving him a new name of Richard in my op-ed of last week .

My internal fact-checker was apparently on leave and the external ones perhaps too young or busy to remember.

JAY KUTEN

Whanganui

