Comment

As soon as we have welcomed another new year, the first month is already seen, been and transpired. And with it, the realisation that we are well on our way with 2020.

It was recently announced that Election Day will be on Saturday, September 19, within 11 months of our local government elections.

Representation of our community in local and central government ought to reflect the composition and needs of our community – and with that – a person who can properly represent and be made of diversity and experience of social, cultural, ethnic and economic scope and range.

I am that person – diverse, experienced, educated, learned in the pathways, walks and aspects of life. Of Whanganui and for Whanganui.

Advertisement

Front of mind this summer have been the people and communities affected by local and foreign tragedies. The Whakaari/White Island eruption was a devastating end to 2019. I am immensely indebted to and proud of our first responders, SAS recovery team, defence force, emergency crews, hospital staff, iwi and volunteers.

Across the waters, Australia is suffering unimaginable and immeasurable destruction. The horror of the burning bush fires scouring and consuming the earth, the wildlife and the lives of many.

READ MORE:

• She could be our first Maori MP. But who is Harete Hipango?

• Premium - Big Read: Harete Hipango on her first 20 months in Parliament

• Harete Hipango: Our booming city, Whanganui on the up

• Premium - Harete Hipango: Celebrating the positives of 2019 for Whanganui

And there is now the coronavirus emerging in China, Australia, the USA and the EU, which is causing concern for many Kiwis, particularly those travelling or stuck abroad, and schools who will soon welcome an influx of international students. The Government must address the issue and put in measures to ensure the safety of New Zealanders.

Closer to home, was the recent drowning of a young Israeli tourist in the Whanganui River. I posted on my Facebook page an explanation of the reason for the placement of a rahui on the river waters and surrounding regions, reaching from Hipango Park (lands gifted by my great grandfather, Whanganui chief Waata Hipango, to the citizens of Whanganui) through to the mouth of the Whanganui Harbour.

When there is loss and tragedy of others, particularly visitors, we come together in support and kindness – which is as we ought to do.

This must be the same for one another in our own communities. We have people and organisations on the ground, like the Koha Shed and Kai Kitchen Trust, who support the vulnerable members of our community. National wants to support local programmes with Place Based Initiatives (PBIs).

We want to give local leaders flexibility and support to customise responses based on what works for the community. Local solutions for local problems.

Advertisement

We know there is more crime and more victims under this soft-on-crime government. We know 15,000 more kids are growing up in benefit-dependent homes, despite the Prime Minister promising to halve child poverty, and we know 7000 more young people are on the dole. When the Government scaled back its flagship youth employment programme, it showed it isn't serious about tackling the root cause of poverty.

The cost of living has been driven up by rents and fuel – a by-product of this Government's policies and taxes. These increased costs are putting real pressure on Kiwi families.

In the last financial year alone, $480 million was paid out in hardship grants.

Promises have been made locally which haven't been delivered – during the 2017 election campaign, Labour promised $3m for Whanganui's North and South Moles and $6m for the Velodrome.

Irrespective of any council-owned assets and PGF funds, the Prime Minister and Government made promises that they have not honoured. I promote and welcome investment into the Whanganui electorate – people, communities, infrastructure and opportunities – but we want those promises delivered on, in time, without falsehoods and false hopes.

While the current Government focuses on being "relentlessly positive", the National Party and I will be relentlessly dedicated to working for New Zealand and our communities.