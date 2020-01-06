COMMENT

2019 has been a busy and productive year. Highlights for me include my ongoing interaction and work with constituents through my Feilding, Marton and Taumarunui offices, which is always rewarding and keeps me up to date with what's going on in our region.

Developing my role as opposition spokesperson for both Fisheries and Racing has also been a focus and very satisfying.

Along with careful management of our vast fishing resource, there are some exciting prospects in the fisheries sector, especially regarding new farming opportunities; while the racing industry is also entering a new and challenging phase, which should ensure its longevity and reassert its importance as a significant contributor to our economy.

I was delighted when my private member's Dog Control Amendment Bill passed its final reading in Parliament in December with the support of all parties except the Greens.

It means low level offences can now be heard by a JP or community magistrate rather than waiting to be heard by a judge in the district court. It ensures dangerous dogs will be able to be removed from our streets and towns faster.

Of course it was also great to witness my Youth MP William Wood's selection as the National Party candidate for Palmerston North, making him the youngest ever candidate to contest a general election.

Meanwhile, a vital central North Island road and lifeline for a small rural town has reopened.

It was a fantastic effort by NZTA and their contractors to get SH4 between Whanganui and Raetihi reopened to all traffic before Christmas – and also a huge relief for the people and business owners of Raetihi as the holiday season gets under way.

This time of year has become synonymous with the summer holidays and for many people it's a chance to reenergise and take a break from the routine.

But let's also take the time to remember those who don't get much time off at this time of the year – the people who keep our hospitals, our many essential services and our shops and factories and processing plants operational and open, and the members of our armed forces who are stationed overseas.

Please stay safe these holidays, whether it is on the roads, under the sun or in the water.

As we enter a new decade I would like to take this opportunity to wish you all the best for a happy, healthy and prosperous 2020.

• Ian McKelvie MP for Rangitikei.