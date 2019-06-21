I have previously written about fireworks as backyard safety issues, hospital admissions, fire call-outs, animal distress and how fireworks can go off without any warning throughout the year.

I took my concerns for public input re fireworks to council and they have in turn decided that it be dealt with by motion as an online poll and internally it was included in the annual council survey of 500 residents.

Auckland's remit, however, at the next LGNZ meeting in July is to "… ban the sale of fireworks to the general public and their private use".

The decision, if favoured, would be then be taken to central government to legislate on. WDC does not support the Auckland remit as currently worded. In my view the Auckland remit is poorly worded and misleads their actual intent.

I rang Auckland City Council and a nervous officer replied that organised public displays were fine and were obliged to consider under current policies and permit-based public/cultural/sporting displays such as Chinese New Year, Hindu festivals, major events such as New Year's upcoming America's Cup etc., and possibly major organised family-based displays in its various major urban areas.

Their issue is "banning" private sales for residents in backyards and individuals in public spaces, and their community survey has hugely supported that position. A clear rationale is clearly missing in the Auckland remit.

Importantly, on June 11, our councillors have passed a motion accepting the mayor's request that he and the two other councillors attending can change those decisions they have made on the various remits tabled, depending on what arises at that meeting. The mayor also earlier accepted councillor Joblin's request to consider if amendments could be offered at the LGNZ AGM.

Whanganui District Council has received the results of the annual Community Survey wherein 68 per cent favour "restrictions on the sale of fireworks".

The online poll (rather than my seeking that it be added to the election questions for October 8) ends this Sunday, June 23.

I do feel I have been heard by council on my request.

That poll can be found on:

surveymonkey.com/r/NVC353G

ROSS FALLEN

Castlecliff

It's about 'harm'

Thanks to Janine Delaney, of Castlecliff, who quoted the Hippocratic Oath when defending those who should have a right to end their unendurable pain and suffering.

She said: "How many people have had to face the cruelty of watching a loved one die a horrible, protracted death — all in the name of the Hippocratic oath?"

The Hippocratic oath says: "First do no harm."

Is it not harmful to allow someone to go through dreadful suffering — no matter what form it takes — because our laws won't allow them to end it? I don't believe Hippocrates would have allowed it.

S. BEARDSLEE

Wanganui

'Fossils' and fuels

It is extraordinary that we still have old fossils promoting the use of fossil fuels in their letters to the Chronicle.

Of course NZ Rail should be progressively electrifying their trains. Not only should this happen, but New Zealand should also be moving to electrify our whole transport system: planes, boats, trucks, cars, buses, etc, or at least use renewable fuel sources.

Electrification is the way of the future, and those opposed to it are living in the past, in the steam age of the 19th century. They are huffing and puffing like their beloved, smoky, coal-fired power stations and engines.

These grumpy old men should learn from their grandchildren who have been protesting against global warming and climate change — they are the ones who will have to suffer from the attitudes of their "grandpaws".

ELWYN EVANS

Gonville

The Budget leak

In my opinion, the leaking of the Budget documents makes me question if any of the National Party, and especially Simon Bridges and Judith Collins, are fit to be prime minister or even senior party members.

Both Simon and Judith are well aware, having been in Government as ministers, that what they leaked were confidential government documents.

I, for one, do not want someone running this country who cannot respect the rules and conventions of Parliament. Simon is doubly wrong, as his response to Jami Lee's purported leaking of his travel costs in similar circumstances to the Budget leak, should have made him stay away from leaking the Budget stuff.

Even worse, it appears the National team used their knowledge of the parliamentary website to "fish" for information in a way that most of us could not. It may not have been hacking, but it certainly used insider knowledge.

Judith Collins also has the problem that "boy racers" are still out there in what appears to be ever-increasing numbers despite her "crusher bill", and her close association with things Chinese also raises questions.

Yes, the Coalition government is not perfect, but it appears they have greater integrity when it comes to the rules of Parliament.

TERRY O'CONNOR

Whanganui

Names have a past

As a proud ex-pupil, I was sad to read in this morning's paper (June 18) about the name changes taking place at Whanganui High School.

When I attended Whanganui High School in the 1960s, we had four houses that competed in sports events (Ballance, Seddon, Vogel and Reeves), named in recognition of past prime ministers of New Zealand. I believe these houses were still in existence in the late '80s when my children attended the same school.

When my granddaughter started at Whanganui High School in 2017, there were no school houses, but they have since been reintroduced with different names. When I told her how we had inter-house sports competitions, and said the names, she told me they were the names used for the gymnasiums and the courtyard, which I felt continued the association with our nation's past.

It seems a shame that this connection is now discarded.

A. HEALEY

Tawhero

