THE VISIT from Judith Collins last week emphasised the disconnect between what the National Party says — and what they say.

This may seem an oxymoron, but Collins' statement about oil and gas exploration, specifically in Taranaki, illustrates this so well. The National Party says it (finally) agrees there is climate change happening and something must be done, but in the next breath it is more important that we continue with extracting more carbon by exploring for more fossil fuels.

There are already three times enough planetary reserves discovered to warm us past 20C, without even taking coal into account.

But Collins says short-term gains are more important by exaggerating the job losses when she should see it as an opportunity to have these experienced workers building renewable resources, not the CO2-creating industries of oil and gas.

If we are serious about climate change, and we must be, we must not procrastinate any longer and stop CO2 at its source by leaving oil, gas and coal in the ground and stop the ignorant search for more.

The fossil fuel industry has known and lied about climate change since the 80s and now they are apparently ramping up the plastics industry to use more of their oil. We are now seeing the damage rampant use of plastic is doing to the environment.

The other oxymoron is the myth that we must have continuous growth, but somehow not ruin the environment. They are not compatible, because if we don't have a functioning environment, we won't have an economy. Collins and her National Party cohorts just can't get their heads around this inconvenient truth.

JOHN MILNES

Whanganui



Political correctness

In answer to Maureen J. Anderson's letter "Rousing challenge to haka" maybe the haka should be exclusive to the Maori All Blacks.

Being politically correct, as we should be these days, we are no longer allowed to have Baa Baa Black Sheep, so why the "All Black" rugby team? Is political correctness running the world or have all the loonies escaped from the loony bin (sorry — mentally challenged, non-specific-gender persons)?

Being a Kiwi born and bred and a true believer in the status quo of our New Zealand society, which includes the All Blacks, I wonder when someone is going to feel insulted or angered by the name of our national team.

And why stop there? The Tall Blacks is another politically incorrect name on two fronts, both racial and height sensitivity, and the list goes on.

If I have stirred the plot, at least make it that we can learn to look at ourselves and laugh at ourselves.

And the "H" in Whanganui? Get over it.

DES DELANEY

Castlecliff



Tackle green waste too

Re the recent council recycling survey, my question is why the discussion is not about green waste as well. I know it is another expense to separate this into a separate bin, but green waste is more damaging to the atmosphere than other household waste, contributing more to greenhouse gases.

"While carbon dioxide is typically painted as the bad boy of greenhouse gases, methane is roughly 30 times more potent as a heat-trapping gas.'

(https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases).

Having a wheelie bin does not contain the waste, once deposited at the dump, as a bag does. If Option C is adopted (touted as the most environmentally responsible) then there is the concern that having access to a weekly wheelie bin will not encourage people regards waste minimisation, as the bin is paid for, whether one uses it or not.

So those accustomed to not putting out a bag each week will bear extra costs and may be less inclined to continue their environmentally responsible habits. And more people will be dumping green waste to get more bang for their buck. Presently those hiring bins from the two Chinese-owned collectors, are doing this already.

Maybe the council could consider having free educational seminars on making covered compost, and advertise frequently the options for taking such waste to the Whanganui Recycling Centre, where it is made into compost and bagged up to sell.

The only problem is their present system for making compost is also not covered and is therefore contributing greenhouse gas too. Also, If this was a free service, as it's already sold to a compost retailer, it would encourage the responsible dumping of it.

Meanwhile, the recycling centre is stockpiling while the Government dithers about what to do now that China doesn't want our rubbish. Time to learn from Germany, Austria, South Korea, Wales and Switzerland who are leading the way.

LUCY MCDOUGALL

Whanganui East