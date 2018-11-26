Having found that our 15-year-old grandson David refers to us as "his hippie grandparents" we decided to ask him what this means.

Apparently not every granddad's love for bright yellow gets expressed in house colour schemes, hats or shirts.

Not every grandmother has a disorganised-looking permaculture-style garden and orchard.

And not every household has a sorting system for food scraps on their bench. Stickers on our car supporting the planet and picking up recyclables/rubbish when walking the dog are also a bit out there.

But David is realising many people in his home city in Oz also have electric bikes, solar water heating and some even chickens in their back yards, while his family and friends are now taking cloth bags shopping.

As his neighbours and friends consider themselves hip and trendy he's starting to think perhaps his "grandparents are just hip and trendy" too ! (Nice one David.)

Maybe these thinking families are beginning to see some hippy ideas are indeed ideal for the planet?

We're wondering how some hippy ideas could prepare us to be eco-friendly in the festive season!

Firstly we wish all readers a safe, fun time with family and friends - but we hope all remember this life-giving planet we've been given, and show appreciation for it.

Consume thoughtfully sourced food and drink, respect yourself, those around you and your environment. We hope those with you all appreciate the good things you've planned.

You can ensure your Christmas tree and its decorations are created or grown so as to be reusable. You can visit places like Sustainable Whanganui's RUA (ReUse Academy) to find alternatives for wrapping paper; pre-loved decorations; paper and card to repurpose and other fab resources to use in creating decorations and presents.

Or we would love you to help keep the RUA stocked, just like Santa's workshop.Colourful, clean, useful waste products from businesses and households are most welcome.

Call (06) 345 6000, email sustainablewhanganui@gmail.com, or come to the WhEB to check out what can be repurposed.

As you think about the joys of this festive season and the delights of summer, here are some top tips for an eco-hip, eco-trendy Christmas:

■Give seeds, plants, vegetables or home baking

■Use magazines, children's artwork, old maps, etc to wrap gifts

■Buy "Fair Trade" and environmentally conscious items

■Give personal gift vouchers; gifting your time, skills or knowledge

■Consider a meat-free festive meal or picnic

■Buy locally produced products

■Plan visits to Whanganui's many free venues (museum, parks, galleries, beach, etc).

■Hold a Free (gift) Swap Party before the big day; Make your own presents and decorations

■Spend time with family and friends - being "present" is the greatest gift

■Make your gift a donation to a suitable charity

■Buy one gift each (suitable for anyone) and have a "Lucky Dip"

■Gift surplus produce to Community Fruit Harvest Whanganui or Food Bank

■Plan safe, fun times with family and friends.

Wishing you all, a safe, fun time with your family, friends and neighbours in this festive season.