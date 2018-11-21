DAVID Bennett opines (letters, November 19, Chronicle) on the "pointless re-entry of the Pike River mine" and the inherent danger it poses.

His emphasis and focus are on the underground workers' possible responsibility for their own deaths. Why would anyone emphasise this as a possible cause, among all those far more pertinent management and regulatory failures?

It appears to be the retreating position of a political party supporter, from a leader's earlier failure to keep his promises. While not necessarily a dishonest opinion, it is certainly ignorant of what came to pass and the possibility of determining the causes.

The "Pike River Royal Commission" hearing transcripts and findings are available in digital text files (PDF text and voice). However, if reading or listening to all the evidence taken over months is beyond your level of interest, then with only 251 pages including index and glossary, R. Macfie's Tragedy at Pike River could still lend substance to opinions on the matter.

As to the inherent danger re-entry poses, Whanganui´s own international mining expert, the late David Feickert, took part in the earliest re-entry plan, one not dissimilar to that current, and he was a cautious fellow.

H. NORTON

Kaitoke



Haka drains energy

First off, get rid of the haka, as our guys put so much more effort into that than the game ahead.

Ever heard of the song Bouncy Ball? Well, that ball will bounce again in the ABs' favour so don't write off our boys.

My money will still be on them in the World Cup in Japan in 2019.

GARY STEWART

Foxton Beach



Cheap energy from sun

Common sense guy, Mr Lebo — I do not see you as that at all.

I have a solar system for my hot water since 15 years ago.

It might be that it is not super economical in the first place, but I do my contribution to the environment and I am independent, at least for hot water. In winter, for three months I have to add some electricity.

If more people would think common sense, we would all have solar or photovoltaic on our roofs. We even should think of solar fields. How much more sun do you want?

You can't see the individual isolated; one has to look at the combined outcome. There are 1.8 million dwellings in New Zealand. If they all had solar this would be a lot of energy saved.

Why do developed and Third World countries use this energy source and promote and subsidise it?

New Zealand houses need to be better built, insulated and properly heated.

I installed central heating some years ago and have the warmest and driest house. It is healthy, no mould, no cold or damp house-induced illnesses, which will save a lot of health dollars.

There would be a lot of people who could afford the solar. We just have to teach them the combined outcome and advantages.

RENATE SCHNEIDER

Whanganui



War skews perspective

Brit Bunkley (letters, "Senseless act of war", November 15) tells a chilling story of exactly what it meant to be an obedient member of the military in World War I — how his father, Rear Admiral Joel Bunkley, was ordered by General Pershing to maintain fire from his US railway battery "well after the Armistice was signed".

Brit Bunkley explains how those unnecessary final bombardments haunted his father until his death. That dutiful and obedient military man had to follow vindictive orders issued by a general who well knew the war was already won and that arms on both sides were already being laid down.

Thus is the futility, the tragedy of war.

Brit Bunkley also reveals his father had his battleship sunk from under him "in the first minutes of World War II in Pearl Harbour".

With great respect for all the soldiers of Europe, and all who were called up from the old British Empire still scattered across the world, those "first minutes" of WWII Brit Bunkley writes of would number some 1,051,200 minutes, of course. That time is more conveniently written as "two years".

I point this out with the greatest respect for the militaries of ALL of the allied nations from across the world who took up arms in two world wars. My respect for those who defended us includes my father and a much-loved uncle, who were fortunate to return from their overseas duties.

STAN HOOD

Aramoho