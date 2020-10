Tōtara Reserve's Kererū campground will open in time for Christmas.

This follows Horizons Regional Council contracting the removal of poplar trees to improve safety at the popular campground and swimming site.

Horizons' biodiversity and biosecurity manager Rod Smilie says the older Kahikatea campground will still open for camping from Labour Weekend.

"With both powered and non-powered sites, bookings can be made by contacting the caretaker, Kelly, on 06 3294 737.

"If campers have pre-booked camping sites in Kererū Campground and Kelly has not been in touch, please call her to rearrange or receive a refund," says Smilie.

The process to remove the poplar trees should take between one to two months, which sets the camping season in Kererū Campground to begin in November/December.

"Removing this row of poplars provides us with an opportunity to plant native species in the area," says Smilie.

Tōtara Reserve is the only regional park in the region and has more than 350ha of native bush. It is a haven for native flora and fauna.

The numerous bush walks will remain open while the poplars are removed, and other camp improvements, including water upgrades, increased pest control and biodiversity programmes will continue to be made.

There will be no swimming in Pohangina River at Tōtara Reserve until both campgrounds have been opened.