After Care Kaitūruki - Whakahaumanu Mana Tāne

Te Oranganui delivers a kaupapa Māori Alcohol and other Drug treatment programme in the Whanganui Prison and Whanganui community. This programme is based in Te Tirohanga Whare.

Te Oranganui is seeking an After Care Kaitūruki to navigate Tāne (men) and to provide after care support that effectively manages transition before, during and after release. The successful applicant will support/tautoko Tāne (men) in their recovery and wellness journey using the fundamental values of Tikanga Māori, Te Tirohanga, whānau ora and the skills and knowledge of alcohol and other drug work.



The Ideal applicant will have:

•A clinical qualification and a relevant practicing certificate that meets requirements under the Health Practitioners Competence Assurance Act 2003; or an AoD experienced counsellor or social worker or a registered counsellor.

•Skills and experience working within the AoD sector and community service networks. Strong Whānau Ora Navigator skills.

•Sound understanding of the legislative framework, standards and best practice methodology within the AoD and Corrections sector;

•Ability to uphold the fundamental values of Tikanga Māori, whānau ora and implement the five kaupapa values of Te Tirohanga.

