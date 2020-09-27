DTP Facilitator

(Kaitūruki Whakahaumanu Mana Tāne)

Permanent - 40 hours per week

Applications close: 5pm, 21 October 2020

Te Oranganui is a health and social service provider based in Whanganui and offers a joint contract with Department of Corrections to deliver the kaupapa Māori 12 week Drug Treatment Programme (DTP) based in the Te Tirohanga Whare of the Whanganui Prison. This programme focuses on helping participants make positive changes in their lives.

Te Oranganui has a vacancy for a Facilitator to support the team to implement the Drug Treatment Programme which includes assessments, goal planning and reviews as well as good facilitating group skills, using different treatment approaches. You will be part of a dynamic and committed team based in the unit that is highly supportive.



A clinical qualification and/or social work registration that meets the requirements under the Health Practitioners' Assurance Act 2003, is preferred along with an AoD qualification or AoD recovery experience while working towards a qualification that would lead to dapaanz registration or equivalent.



For more information or to apply, please head to our website https://www.teoranganui.co.nz/kaituruki-whakahaumanu-mana-tane