Public voting was strong at the Wanganui Turners and Woodcraft Group exhibition at the Community Arts Centre recently and three pieces were chosen by popular choice.

First was Puffing Billy crafted by Ray Cooper (entry No 57) with 57 votes; second was Engine & Tender made by Des Kendrick (entry No 14) with 55 votes; and third was Grader by Ray Cooper (entry No 58) with 43 votes.

Des Kendrick says voting was spread right across everything in the show and the club was very pleased with the public turnout.

More than 200 items were on display and 107 qualified for the People's Choice vote. There were 650 votes cast.

More than 1100 people visited the exhibition over the seven days and members are looking at holding another show in a couple of years' time.